Marvin Johnson’s 19.56 50 Free Among Day One Highlights at 2024 TISCA HS Championships

2024 TISCA TN HS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb 9-10, 2024

Hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club

Centennial Sportsplex

Nashville, TN

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Site

Results via MeetMobile: “2024 TISCA TN HS Championship”

The 2024 TISCA Tennessee High School Championships commenced in Nashville, and the meet is split into two days. The first day of action consisted of five events: the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and 100 butterfly.

Things got off to a fast start during today’s prelims, where UVA commit Spencer Nicholas fired off an independent National High School record in the 100 fly (45.44).

The Ensworth girls and McCallie boys are the defending champions from last year, while Baylor swept the titles in 2022.

Girls’ Recap

The first event of the day was the 200 medley relay, where the Houston Mustang’s claimed victory. The quartet of Eva Rottink (25.10), Taylor Cole (29.57), Samantha Riggen (26.50), and Roos Rottink (22.52) stopped the clock in 1:43.69, chopping 1.74 seconds off their prelim time. The Ravenwood High School Swim Team (1:45.73) placed 2nd, while Father Ryan High School clocked 1:46.93 for 3rd.

Ensworth junior Lilly Robertson defended her state title in the 200 free, hitting the wall in 1:49.70 for the win. The Tennessee commit undercut her winning time from last year (1:50.18), and faced a tough battle with Houston junior Eva Rottink (1:49.98) the whole way. Robertson took it out strong and led Rottink the whole way, but Rottink closed in 28.34 to Roberton’s 28.95, nearly closing the gap.

Anna Hulan scored a big win in the 200 IM, winning in 2:02.71. Her swim checks-in just shy of her best time, which stands at 2:02.41 from the Southern Premier meet last March. Hulan is a junior at University School of Nashville, and is slated to take on the 100 back tomorrow, where she is the 3rd seed. Farragut’s Karley Wolfgram dropped over a second from her prelim time, posting 2:04.95 en route to 2nd place.

Harpeth Hall senior Margaret Petty backed up her prelim swim with a victory tonight in the 50 free. She stopped the clock in 22.80, just off her 22.67 marker from prelims. She owns a best time of 22.48 in the event, which she posted just two weeks ago. Petty notably committed to swim at Cal back in September, and is headed there next fall.

Sevier County’s Alexis Schmidt (23.64) and Ravenwood’s Madeline Schafer (23.82) placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

After helping the Mustangs garner the 200 medley relay win earlier in the night, Roos Rottink secured an individual title in the 100 fly. She stopped the clock in 54.01, opening in a strong 24.92 before closing in 29.09. Father Ryan’s Lucy Trailov went with her on the first 50, clocking 25.63 before touching in a final time of 54.97. Station Camp’s Zara Kocak rounded out the top three in 55.74.

Girls Team Scores after Day One (per Meet Mobile):

Ravenwood – 105 points Houston Mustangs – 98 points Girls Preparatory – 89 points Ensworth – 74 points Father Ryan – 68

Boys’ Recap

Montgomery Bell Academy, who entered the meet as the 3rd seed, walked away victorious in the medley relay. The foursome of George Emrhein (24.26), Jay Schlosser (24.92), Jack Teasley (21.78), and Todd Dong (20.31) roared to a swift 1:31.27, clearing the field by just under two seconds. Concord Christian touched in 1:32.91 for runner-up status, while Baylor (1:33.14) finished 3rd.

Donelson Christian’s Mack Schumann put up a dominating performance in the 200 free. He got his hand on the wall in 1:37.66, representing the only swimmer under the 1:39-second barrier. He was 4th last year in 1:40.58, so his swim today marks a big leap from a year ago.

Three swimmers finished under the 1:40-second barrier, with Stephen Zhukov (1:39.16) leading the way ahead of Brandon Adkins (1:39.27) and Jack Teasley (1:39.96).

Maston Ballew, a junior at Franklin Road Academy, scored a victory in the 200 IM. His final time of 1:48.08 was enough to snag the win by 0.06, with Baylor junior Luke Waldrep (1:48.14) finishing just behind. It was a battle the whole way with Ballew excelling on the fly leg, Waldrep taking over the lead on the backstroke, Ballew regaining the lead on breast, and Waldrep almost chasing him back down on the free leg.

One word to describe tonight’s 50 free is…FAST! Two swimmers dipped under the 20-second barrier, with McCallie’s Marvin Johnson winning in a sizzling 19.56. The Florida commit eclipsed his previous lifetime best of 19.73, which he recorded at Winter Juniors East back in December. Pope’s David Amlicke hit the wall in 19.95 for 2nd place, while Johnson’s teammate Benton Grutter (20.28) secured 3rd.

After breaking the independent National High School record in the 100 fly (45.44) earlier today, Spencer Nicholas delivered in finals with another record swim (45.08). Before today, Aiden Hayes held the previous record with his 45.47 from 2021. See a split comparison of his two swims from today, below:

Splits Comparison:

New Record Swim: Prelims Record Swim: First 50 20.99 21.46 Second 50 24.09 23.98 Final Time 45.08 45.44

McCallie’s Collin Holgerson (48.74) touched for 2nd, while Montgomery Bell’s Jack Teasley (48.74) touched a tenth behind in 3rd.

Boys Team Scores after Day One (per Meet Mobile):