Sprinter Maggie Petty (2024) Verbally Commits to Cal, Joining Brother Evan

Nashville, Tennessee’s Maggie Petty has made a verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

“I am THRILLED to announce my verbal commitment to The University of California, Berkeley! I am so grateful for the support I’ve received from my parents and coaches throughout my swimming career! Can’t wait to continue my athletic and academic journey as a BEAR!💙💛🐻 GO BEARS!!!!”

Petty is a senior at Harpeth Hall School and swims year-round with Nashville Aquatic Club. She is a sprint free specialist with a Summer Nationals time standard in the 50 LCM free and Winter Juniors cuts in the 50/100 SCY free. Petty was runner-up in the 50 (23.07) and the 100 (50.47) at the Tennessee High School State Championships last February. She also led off the 3rd-place 200 free relay (23.53) and anchored the 3rd-place 400 free relay (50.71). A couple of weeks later, she earned lifetime-best times in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 back at NAC’s Southern Premier, where she won the 50 free and placed 2nd in the 100 free. She also swam a 49.5 100 free split on a relay at that meet.

This summer, Petty reached the A final in the 50 free at U.S. Junior National Championships, clocking a PB of 25.77 in prelims.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.83

100 free – 50.26

100 free relay split – 49.5

200 free – 1:52.32

100 back – 56.17

Petty will overlap a year with her brother Evan Petty, who is a junior this year on the Cal men’s team. She will be reunited with Alex Shackell (Cal class of 2029 commit), with whom she swam on Nashville teams over ten years ago when they were just 6 and 8 years old. Joining the Golden Bears’ with Petty in the fall of 2024 will be Adriana Smith, Finley Anderson, Charlotte Burnham, Jordan Ash, Lilou Ressencourt, and Mia West.

