Jordan Ash Staying Local with Verbal Commitment to Cal for 2024-25

Jordan Ash will keep swimming close to home in college after the Bay Area native verbally committed to Cal beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Ash, a junior at St. Ignatius in San Francisco, recently competed at the Central Coast Section (CCS) and CIF State Championships earlier this month. At the CCS Championships, she placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a personal-best 23.71. She couldn’t defend her CCS title in the 100 fly, placing sixth in 55.43, but she did help St. Ignatius capture the team crown. A couple days later, Ash announced her verbal commitment on Instagram.

“I’m so grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at University of California, Berkeley,” Ash wrote. “A huge thank you to everyone supporting me especially my family, friends and coaches for this opportunity and endless support throughout this process! I can’t wait to start my next chapter on this team!! Go bears 🐻 💙💛”

At the CIF State Championships, Ash led off St. Ignatius’ 400 free relay with a personal-best 51.96 100 free split, shaving a quarter-second off her previous best. She also made the consolation final of the 100 fly for the second season in a row. Her best 100 fly time still stands at 54.59 from her CCS title last year, which would have made the C-final at this year’s Pac-12 Championships. She hasn’t been under 55 seconds in the 100 fly since the 2022 CCS Championships, but she came close with a 55.08 in prelims at this year’s CIF State meet.

Best Times

100 fly – 54.59

50 free – 23.71

100 free – 51.56

200 free – 1:51.84

A club swimmer for North Bay Aquatics, Ash competed at Junior Nationals (100-meter fly) and Winter Juniors (50-yard free, 100 free, 100 fly) last year.

She joins Finley Anderson, Mia West, Arielle Brotman, and Adriana Smith in the Bears’ 2024 recruiting class. Cal ended up placing third behind Stanford and USC at this year’s Pac-12 Championships after dealing with the fallout from former head coach Teri McKeever’s firing in late January. Dave Durden, who has coached the men’s team in Berkeley since 2007, now leads the women’s program as well.

Ash is slated to overlap in Berkeley with standout Cal butterflyers such as Mia Kragh (51.38) and Lizzy Cook (52.34), who will be seniors by the time Ash starts her NCAA career.

