McSharry Fires Off 2:24.50 200 Breast Irish National Record In Glasgow

2023 CITY OF GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Just one day after nearly breaking her own national record in the 100m breast, Ireland’s Mona McSharry fired off a new lifetime best in the women’s 200m breast event.

While competing on day 3 of the 2023 City of Glasgow International Swim Meet, 23-year-old McSharry topped the 2breast podium in a time of 2:24.50. That beat the competition by over 2 seconds, with Scotland’s Kara Hanlon snagging silver in 2:26.75 while Loughborough’s Lily Booker rounded out the top 3 in 2:29.75.

Entering this meet, McSharry’s career-quickest and Irish national record rested at the 2:25.08 she notched in the heats at the 2020 Olympic Games. That Tokyo performance was comprised of splits of 1:09.38/1:15.70 to place 20th in the event.

Tonight in Glasgow, McSharry opened in a slower 1:10.14 but charged home in a back half of 1:14.36 to knock over half a second off of that previous PB.

McSharry now ranks 15th in the world, with her 2:24.50 record from tonight outperforming her season-best of 2:25.70 put up at the Irish Open National Championships last month.

Last night McSharry captured the 100m breast gold at this competition, clocking a time of 1:06.15, a time just .11 outside of the 1:06.04 national record she produced at the aforementioned National Championships.

