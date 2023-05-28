McSharry Fires Off 2:24.50 200 Breast Irish National Record In Glasgow

2023 CITY OF GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, May 26th – Sunday, May 28th
- Tollcross International Swimming Center, Glasgow, Scotland
- LCM (50m)
Just one day after nearly breaking her own national record in the 100m breast, Ireland’s Mona McSharry fired off a new lifetime best in the women’s 200m breast event.
While competing on day 3 of the 2023 City of Glasgow International Swim Meet, 23-year-old McSharry topped the 2breast podium in a time of 2:24.50. That beat the competition by over 2 seconds, with Scotland’s Kara Hanlon snagging silver in 2:26.75 while Loughborough’s Lily Booker rounded out the top 3 in 2:29.75.
Entering this meet, McSharry’s career-quickest and Irish national record rested at the 2:25.08 she notched in the heats at the 2020 Olympic Games. That Tokyo performance was comprised of splits of 1:09.38/1:15.70 to place 20th in the event.
Tonight in Glasgow, McSharry opened in a slower 1:10.14 but charged home in a back half of 1:14.36 to knock over half a second off of that previous PB.
McSharry now ranks 15th in the world, with her 2:24.50 record from tonight outperforming her season-best of 2:25.70 put up at the Irish Open National Championships last month.
2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Breast
Chikunova
2:17.55 WR
|2
|Tes
Schouten
|NED
|2:22.21
|04/07
|3
|Tatjana
Schoenmaker
|RSA
|2:22.44
|04/14
|3
|Ye
Shiwen
|CHN
|2:22.44
|05/05
|5
|Thea
Blomsterberg
|DEN
|2:22.61
|04/01
|6
|Kate
Douglass
|USA
|2:22.75
|05/13
|7
|Runa
Imai
|JPN
|2:22.98
|04/07
|8
|Reona
Aoki
|JPN
|2:23.12
|01/22
|9
|Lilly
King
|USA
|2:23.33
|03/04
|10
|Kaylene
Corbett
|RSA
|2:24.01
|12/02
|11
|Lydia
Jacoby
|USA
|2:24.03
|05/18
|12
|Kaylee
McKeown
|AUS
|2:24.18
|04/19
|13
|Martina
Carraro
|ITA
|2:24.22
|04/14
|14
|Kanako
Watanabe
|JPN
|2:24.31
|02/18
|15
|Sydney
Pickrem
|CAN
|2:24.63
|03/28
Last night McSharry captured the 100m breast gold at this competition, clocking a time of 1:06.15, a time just .11 outside of the 1:06.04 national record she produced at the aforementioned National Championships.