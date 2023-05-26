Duncan Scott, Abbie Wood Notch Victories On Day One Of Glasgow International Meet

2023 CITY OF GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, May 26th – Sunday, May 28th

Tollcross International Swimming Center, Glasgow, Scotland

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

Livestream

The 2023 City of Glasgow International Swim Meet kicked off today from the storied Tollcross International Swimming Centre with several of the Fukuoka-bound athletes diving in on day one.

Among them was 16-year-old John Shortt of Ireland who put his backstroke prowess on display. The teen produced a time of 2:01.35 to top the 200m back podium this evening as a follow-up to taking the Irish title at last month’s national championships.

Shortt’s outing of 1:59.23 in Dublin qualified him for Fukuoka with tonight’s effort sitting 2 seconds outside of that performance.

Scotland’s Kara Hanlon got it done for gold tonight in the women’s 50m breast, logging an effort of 31.03. That got the edge over Irish national record holder Mona McSharry who settled for silver in 31.22.

McSharry already has been as quick as 30.39 from the aforementioned Irish Championships, positioned as the 6th-fastest swimmer in the world ahead of the World Championships.

Olympic finalist Abbie Wood of Loughborough was also in the water, reaping 200m IM gold in a time of 2:11.22. She paired with 19-year-old Katie Shanahan to render it a two-women race, with the next-closest finisher touching over 4 seconds behind.

Wood owns a season-best time of 2:09.47 to rank 9th in the world this season while Shanahan of the University of Stirling ranks 8th with her season-best of 2:09.40.

Shanahan doubled up on events this evening, also racing in the women’s 200m back. She logged a time of 2:11.38 to get the job done, beating out 400m IM British national champion Freya Colbert who stopped the clock in 2:12.28.

The men’s 200m IM saw Olympic multi-medalist Duncan Scott top the podium in an effort of 1:59.08. That easily defeated Joe Litchfield who was next to the wall in 2:02.92.

Scott was narrowly defeated by Tom Dean in the 2IM at the British Championships, with Scott hitting 1:56.72 to Dean’s 1:56.65. Both men will contest the event at this summer’s World Championships with Scott building up to a potential defense of his silver medal from the 2020 Olympic Games.

Another Olympian James Wilby scored the victory in the men’s 50m breast. Wilby notched a result of 27.59, a mark which outperformed the 27.62 he put up at the British Championships.

The title winner there in Sheffield was Archie Goodburn who tonight hit 28.20 for silver. He won the event last month in 27.24

Additional Winners