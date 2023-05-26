World Aquatics Looks to Relocate Headquarters from Switzerland to Hungary

First World Aquatics ditched its old name (FINA) in December. Now, six months later, the global governing body is looking to find a new home.

World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam met with Hungarian government officials in Budapest on Friday and signed “a memorandum of understanding… committing to further cooperation around the potential relocation to Budapest.” Hungarian media reported that the agreement is pending a final approval by the World Aquatics’ congress.

World Aquatics has been based out of Lausanne, Switzerland, since 1986. It unveiled a new headquarters in 2018 to commemorate its 110th anniversary, adding offices to a 19th-century villa next to the Swiss supreme court. The organization was founded in London in 1908 and spent the first 78 years of its existence there. The International Olympic Committee has also been headquartered in Lausanne since 1915.

Hungary has a long history with aquatics as one of the eight founding members of the International Swimming Federation in 1908. Budapest has maintained its international presence more recently as the host of the 2017 and 2022 World Aquatics Championships. The city will once again host World Championships in 2027 as well as Short Course Worlds in 2024. Between the Duna Arena and Alfred Hajos National Swimming Stadium, Budapest has plenty of existing aquatics infrastructure. The nation also boasts big-name swimmers such as world record holder Kristof Milak.

“Hungary has repeatedly proven itself to be a wonderful host for our sport and for our athletes. World Aquatics remains sincerely grateful for this,” Al-Musallam said. “I am excited to work with our friends in Budapest to see what further possibilities there may be here for World Aquatics.”

Hungarian media noted that World Aquatics leaders want at least half of the staff at the new headquarters to be Hungarian.

“It will of course be a huge recognition for Hungary if the global headquarters of the international swimming federation moves here to Budapest,” Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said.