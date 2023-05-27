Scott Takes 200 Free, Shanahan Reaps 400 IM Gold On Day 2 Of Glasgow International

2023 CITY OF GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Several of the big British stars were back in the water for day two of the 2023 Glasgow International Swim Meet.

Among them was 26-year-old Olympic multi-medalist Duncan Scott, looking to double up on his victory in the 200m IM from last night.

Scott took on the men’s 200m freestyle this time around posting a result of 1:47.93. That gave him the gold ahead of 23-year-old Jack McMillan who touched in 1:48.19 as the silver medalist.

As for Scott, the versatile Stirling star finished 4th in the 200m free at the British Swimming Championships last month, logging a time of 1:45.90. That garnered him a slot on the men’s 4x200m free relay for Fukuoka, although it was fellow Olympian Matt Richards who took the national title in April with his rapid 1:44.83, beating reigning Olympic champion Tom Dean by .10.

Abbie Wood also earned another gold, taking the women’s edition of the 200m free here after having landed atop the podium last night in the 200m IM.

Wood captured the top spot in a time of 1:59.06 to lead a trio of sub-2:00 racers. Joining her was Lucy Hope who snagged silver in 1:59.24 while Medi Harris of Swansea bagged bronze in 1:59.35.

The fourth-place finisher, Katie Shanahan, had earlier raced the women’s 400m IM, topping the podium in an effort of 4;39.38. That’s a solid performance for the 19-year-old who earned runner-up status in the event at the British Championships.

Taking the national title in April was Freya Colbert who nailed a World Championships-worthy mark of 4:35.50. Tonight, Colbert secured silver in a much slower time of 4:44.99.

Shanahan is taking on quite a program at this 3-day meet, already having claimed 200m IM silver last night along with 200m back gold.

We reported how Kara Hanlon of Scotland downed her own national record en route to 100m breast silver this evening. The 26-year-old fired off a result of 1:06.36 to slice .39 off of the 1:06.75 she notched at the BUCS Championships this past February.

Winning the women’s 100m breast tonight was Irish dynamo Mona McSharry who put her own national record at risk.

McSharry got to the wall in a time of 1:06.15, falling only .11 shy of her fastest-ever time of 1:06.04 she put up for gold at the Irish Championships last month.

Additional Winners