Kara Hanlon Lowers Own Scottish National Record In 100 Breaststroke

2023 CITY OF GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, May 26th – Sunday, May 28th
- Tollcross International Swimming Center, Glasgow, Scotland
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Day 1 Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream
While competing on day two of the 2023 Glasgow International Swim Meet, Kara Hanlon lowered her own Scottish National Record in the women’s 100m breaststroke.
26-year-old Hanlon of Edinburgh produced a mark of 1:06.36 to miss out on the gold medal this evening narrowly. Taking the top spot was Ireland’s Mona McSharry, whose winning effort of 1:06.15 was just .11 shy of her own national record.
As for Hanlon, her time of 1:06.36 tonight sliced .39 off of her lifetime best of 1:06.75 put up at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships this past February. That prior swim was comprised of splits of 31.22/35.53 while tonight’s result saw Hanlon open in 31.44 and bring it home in 34.92.
With her outing here, Hanlon remains the only Scottish female to delve under the 1:07 barrier in the 100m breaststroke event. She now moves up to rank as the 4th fastest British swimmer in history.
Top 5 British Women’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers
- Molly Renshaw, 1:06.21 2021
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, 1:06.34 2016
- Sophie Taylor, 1:06.35 2014
- Kara Hanlon, 1:06.36, 2023
- Sarah Vasey, 1:06.37 2021
Hanlon also checks in as the 9th fastest performer in the world this season, with her effort beating out not only the aforementioned 1:06.75 from February but also the 1:06.83 she notched at this year’s British Championships.
2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Breast
Chikunova
1:04.92
|2
|Tes
Schouten
|NED
|1:05.71
|04/09
|3
|Lydia
Jacoby
|USA
|1:05.84
|05/17
|4
|Tatjana
Schoenmaker
|RSA
|1:05.89
|04/12
|4
|Reona
Aoki
|JPN
|1:05.89
|04/05
|6
|Mona
McSharry
|IRL
|1:06.04
|04/02
|7
|Lisa
Angiolini
|ITA
|1:06.18
|04/13
|8
|Lilly
King
|USA
|1:06.28
|03/02
|9
|Eneli
Jefimova
|EST
|1:06.36
|04/16
|10
|Martina
Carraro
|ITA
|1:06.37
|02/25
This is another fast swim from an athlete who never appears to show signs of training fatigue in season. Not slowing down, consistently chipping away at her Pb’s and now approaching serious world class levels.
Hopefully continues through summer and we’ll into next season. Well done coach Jones and team in Edinburgh.
Well done, a bit of a surprise, hope she tapers well for Fukuoka and Paris