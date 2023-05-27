Kara Hanlon Lowers Own Scottish National Record In 100 Breaststroke

2023 CITY OF GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

While competing on day two of the 2023 Glasgow International Swim Meet, Kara Hanlon lowered her own Scottish National Record in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

26-year-old Hanlon of Edinburgh produced a mark of 1:06.36 to miss out on the gold medal this evening narrowly. Taking the top spot was Ireland’s Mona McSharry, whose winning effort of 1:06.15 was just .11 shy of her own national record.

As for Hanlon, her time of 1:06.36 tonight sliced .39 off of her lifetime best of 1:06.75 put up at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships this past February. That prior swim was comprised of splits of 31.22/35.53 while tonight’s result saw Hanlon open in 31.44 and bring it home in 34.92.

With her outing here, Hanlon remains the only Scottish female to delve under the 1:07 barrier in the 100m breaststroke event. She now moves up to rank as the 4th fastest British swimmer in history.

Top 5 British Women’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers

Molly Renshaw, 1:06.21 2021 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, 1:06.34 2016 Sophie Taylor, 1:06.35 2014 Kara Hanlon, 1:06.36, 2023 Sarah Vasey, 1:06.37 2021

Hanlon also checks in as the 9th fastest performer in the world this season, with her effort beating out not only the aforementioned 1:06.75 from February but also the 1:06.83 she notched at this year’s British Championships.