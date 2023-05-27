Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kara Hanlon Lowers Own Scottish National Record In 100 Breaststroke

2023 CITY OF GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

While competing on day two of the 2023 Glasgow International Swim Meet, Kara Hanlon lowered her own Scottish National Record in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

26-year-old Hanlon of Edinburgh produced a mark of 1:06.36 to miss out on the gold medal this evening narrowly. Taking the top spot was Ireland’s Mona McSharry, whose winning effort of 1:06.15 was just .11 shy of her own national record.

As for Hanlon, her time of 1:06.36 tonight sliced .39 off of her lifetime best of 1:06.75 put up at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships this past February. That prior swim was comprised of splits of 31.22/35.53 while tonight’s result saw Hanlon open in 31.44 and bring it home in 34.92.

With her outing here, Hanlon remains the only Scottish female to delve under the 1:07 barrier in the 100m breaststroke event. She now moves up to rank as the 4th fastest British swimmer in history.

Top 5 British Women’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers

  1. Molly Renshaw, 1:06.21 2021
  2. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, 1:06.34 2016
  3. Sophie Taylor, 1:06.35 2014
  4. Kara Hanlon, 1:06.36, 2023
  5. Sarah Vasey, 1:06.37 2021

Hanlon also checks in as the 9th fastest performer in the world this season, with her effort beating out not only the aforementioned 1:06.75 from February but also the 1:06.83 she notched at this year’s British Championships.

2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Breast

EvgeniiaRUS
Chikunova
04/19
1:04.92
2Tes
Schouten		NED1:05.7104/09
3Lydia
Jacoby		USA1:05.8405/17
4Tatjana
Schoenmaker		RSA1:05.8904/12
4Reona
Aoki		JPN1:05.8904/05
6Mona
McSharry		IRL1:06.0404/02
7Lisa
Angiolini		ITA1:06.1804/13
8Lilly
King		USA1:06.2803/02
9Eneli
Jefimova		EST1:06.3604/16
10Martina
Carraro		ITA1:06.37 02/25
View Top 26»

2
Swimm
48 seconds ago

This is another fast swim from an athlete who never appears to show signs of training fatigue in season. Not slowing down, consistently chipping away at her Pb’s and now approaching serious world class levels.

Hopefully continues through summer and we’ll into next season. Well done coach Jones and team in Edinburgh.

Ldn
37 minutes ago

Well done, a bit of a surprise, hope she tapers well for Fukuoka and Paris

