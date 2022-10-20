Summer Juniors Qualifier Adriana Smith (2024) Verbally Commits to Nearby Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Adriana Smith from Lafayette, California, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UC Berkeley! I would like to give a huge thanks to my supportive family, friends, and coaches for making my dream come true. Go bears!”

Smith is a junior at Campolindo High School, which is about 15 miles from Cal’s Spieker Aquatics Complex. She does her year-round swimming with Orinda Aquatics and specializes in backstroke. Smith won the 100 back (54.27) and came in third in the 100 free (51.08, a PB) at the 2022 CIF-North Coast Section Championships in May before going on to the California State Meet and placing ninth (54.39) and 12th (51.37) in the respective events. She earned a slew of PBs at 2021 Winter Juniors West, including the 50/100/200 back and 100 fly. She finished 10th in the 100 back (53.87), 19th in the 200 back (1:58.33), and 66th in prelims of the 100 fly (55.87). At CA/NV Sectionals in Carlsbad last March, she lowered her PB in the 100 back to 53.50 with a second-place finish. She also came in fifth in the 200 back.

This summer, Smith won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 200 back at Roseville Sectionals. She wrapped up the meet with PBs in the 100 back (1:03.54), 200 back (2:18.14), 100 free (58.20), and 200 free (2:06.74).

Smith will have a ready training partner in Cal verbal commit Finley Anderson, a 54.27/1:55.94 backstroker. The Golden Bears have a long tradition of excellence in backstroke, having produced NCAA champions such as Natalie Coghlin and Missy Franklin. Last year’s squad was deep. Led by sophomore Isabelle Stadden (50.81/1:49.45), who placed 4th in the 200 back and 7th in the 100 back at 2022 NCAAs, it also included Isabel Ivey (51.74), Ayla Spitz (53.55/1:53.38), Tea Laughlin (53.70/1:55.95), Alicia Wilson (54.49/1:54.49), Annika McEnroe (55.07/1:54.05), and Mia Motekaitis (54.45/1:55.95).

Stadden, Ivey, Spitz, Wilson, McEnroe, and Motekaitis are on the roster again this year, but Stadden is a junior, Spitz and Motekaitis are seniors, and Ivey and Wilson are fifth-years. Only McEnroe, a current sophomore, is likely to be there when Smith and Anderson begin at Cal.

Best SCY Times:

100 back – 53.50

200 back – 1:58.33

100 fly – 55.87

100 free – 51.08

200 free – 1:50.92

