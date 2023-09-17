Wyoming Opens 2024 Recruiting with Verbal Commitments from Avery True and Macey Hansen

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school seniors Avery True and Macey Hansen, who both come from the Missouri Valley Region, have made verbal commitments to the University of Wyoming for the 2024-25 school year.

Avery True

True hails from Kansas City, Missouri. She attends Liberty North High School and swims year-round for Tsunami Swim Club of KC and specializes in mid-distance freestyle. She told SwimSwam she chose Wyoming because:

“They have both majors I am considering. They are building a new pool and they have a high-altitude training center that will help with training.”

True won both the 200 free (1:50.55) and 500 free (4:54.12) at the 2023 Missouri High School Class 2 State Championships last February. Three weeks later, competing at Columbia Sectionals, she won the 200 free with a PB of 1:49.17, her first time under 1:50. She also placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:55.77), 7th in the 1000 (10:19.27), 7th in the 1650 (17:17.51), 16th in the 50 fly (26.36), and 8th in the 200 fly (2:05.84). She finished the meet with new times in the 200/1000 free and 50/200 fly.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:49.17

500 free – 4:54.12

Macey Hansen

Hansen, a native of Columbia, Missouri, is a senior at Battle High School. She trains with Columbia Swim Club and excels at the longer end of the freestyle range. She announced her commitment, saying:

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wyoming! I am so extremely thankful to my coaches, family, and most of all my amazing parents and teammates who have given me nothing but their full support! Special thanks to the amazing coaches and team at WYO who I cannot wait to join! GO POKES!!!🤠🤠🤠”

Hansen was runner-up to True in the 200/500 free at the MSHSAA Class 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships, notching times of 1:52.65/4:54.33. Her 500 was a PB. At Columbia Sectionals, Hansen came in 3rd in the 1650 free –her strongest event– with 16:46.40 and 4th in the 1000 free (10:01.24). She scored new PBs in both events.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:54.33

1000 free – 10:01.24

1650 free – 16:46.40

The two will add strength to a training group consisting of Maisyn Klimczak, 2023 Mountain West champion in the 1650 (16:20.46), runner-up in the 500 free (4:46.18), and 3rd-place finisher in the 200 free (1:48.53) and Tara Joyce, 2023 Junior Nationals finalist in the 200 free (1:46.74).

