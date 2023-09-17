Matt Richards Takes Home British Swimming’s Athlete Of The Year Award

The 2023 British Swimming Awards ceremony took place in Birmingham, England last night with several notable names being recognized for their achievements.

World champion Matt Richards was among them, with the 20-year-old earning the Athlete of the Year award.

This year in Fukuoka, Richards claimed gold in the individual men’s 200m freestyle and was also a member of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay which took gold.

Richards also lowered the British national record in the 100m freestyle and contributed to his nation’s 4x100m freestyle relay bronze in Fukuoka.

As for his award, Richards said, “I’m over the moon. It’s been a great year – this wasn’t the goal at the start of the season, but obviously I’m super happy to walk away with this. It’s a testament to my team, Ryan [Livingstone] and the rest of guys at Millfield and the hard work we’ve all put in. Hopefully we can just continue to improve and build now and have an even better one next year.

“It was my first individual gold on a senior level, so obviously that was massive. There were lots of things that didn’t quite go right – the 100m wasn’t necessarily where I wanted it to be, but getting the British record was still a big win. We’ve got so much momentum now, I’ve got a lot of confidence going into this year and I’m really excited to see what we can do in Paris.”

Richards’ coach at Millfield, Ryan Livingstone, took home Coach of the Year honors.

Up-and-comer Matthew Ward nabbed the Emerging Athlete of the Year award for swimming. The 18-year-old put up a series of impressive performances across the European Junior Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games, amassing 11 medals in all.

Ward earned 50m back, 100m back and 200m IM bronze medals at Euro Juniors while the following month he upgraded to a gold medal sweep of the backstroke events and gold in the 200m IM.

Maisie Summers-Newton earned the Para-Swimming Athlete of the Year and the coveted Maurice Watkins Champion Athlete award.

Summers-Newton said of her recognition, “Looking at the names on this trophy, Adam Peaty, Alice Tai, Tom Dean, Jack Laugher, it’s very special and I think it’s amazing for another para athlete to win this again, so it’s just very special.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT BRITISH SWIMMING: THE AWARDS 2023

Maisie Summers-Newton – Maurice Watkins Champion Athlete

Maisie Summers-Newton – Para-Swimming Athlete of the Year

Matt Richards – Swimming Athlete of the Year

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix & Lois Toulson – Diving Athlete of the Year

Kate Shortman – Artistic Swimming Athlete of the Year

Kathy Rogers – Water Polo Athlete of the Year

Andy Sharp – Para-Swimming Coach of the Year

Ryan Livingstone – Swimming Coach of the Year

Alex Rochas – Diving Coach of the Year

Yumiko Tomomatsu – Artistic Swimming Coach of the Year

Alastair Roberts – Water Polo Coach of the Year

Faye Rogers – Para-Swimming Emerging Athlete of the Year

Matthew Ward – Swimming Emerging Athlete of the Year

Robbie Lee – Diving Emerging Athlete of the Year