Keiser Unviersity’s Noel De Geus Swims 51.99 in the 100 Breast, Breaks NAIA Record

2024 Sun Conference Championships

February 8-10, 2023

Columbus, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The defending NAIA Champions from Keiser University are off to a hot start at the 2024 Sun Conference Championships, spearheaded by a new NAIA record in the 100 yard breaststroke from 23-year-old sophomore Noel De Geus.

The 2023 NAIA Swimmer of the Year swam a 51.99 in the 100 yard breaststroke final on Friday to break his own NAIA Record of 52.07 for prelims, which in turn cracked his 52.14 done at the Zippy Invitational in December.

De Geus is a native of Germany.

Coming into the season, he had the record at 52.62 from last year’s NAIA Championships.

Splits Comparison:

2023 NAIA Nationals Swim Old NAIA Record New NAIA Record 1st 50 24.65 24.37 24.02 2nd 50 27.97 27.77 27.97 Total Time 52.62 52.14 51.99

De Geus’ time ranks him 18th across all collegiate divisions this season.

De Geus also swam a 1:00.93 in the long course 100 breast at the Zippy Invite mid-season.

The 100 breaststroke wasn’t the only record he’s broken at this meet. He also won the 50 free in 19.61, another new NAIA Record, breaking the old mark of 19.71 set by Oklahoma Baptist’s Logan Lassley in 2014. De Geus was previously the second-best in NAIA history with his 19.80 from the 2023 NAIA Championships.

He is the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the NAIA this season. The #2 100 breaststroker is Dorian Bachlaj from University of the Cumberlands in 54.47.

Standings After Day 2

Men

Keiser – 625 St. Thomas University (FL) – 512.5 SCAD – 412.5 Thomas University – 248 Ave Maria University – 243 Loyola New Orleans – 241 Life University – 215 Point University – 151 UT Southern – 108

Women