U.S. Artistic Swimming Team Earns First Olympic Berth Since 2008

With a bronze-medal finish in the mixed team acrobatic routine at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, the United States qualified its artistic swimming team for the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

There were five Olympic berths available for artistic swimming teams at Worlds this year, determined by the aggregate total of their performances in the acrobatic routine, free routine, and technical routine. The U.S. earned bronze for its acrobatic and free routines while placing 4th in the technical routine en route to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind China, which swept gold in all three events. China had already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics with their Asian Games victory last year.

“I can’t stop crying, I’m so happy,” said 27-year-old American Anita Alvarez, who competed at the past two Olympics in the duet event. “It’s been a long time coming with this team. We have grown so much. We have overcome so many challenges. Even in this competition alone we have proved to be a super team.”

The Americans used a roster of 12 artistic swimmers in Doha, but they’ll need to narrow down that number to just eight headed to the Paris Olympics this summer. Alvarez, who was part of the U.S.’s eight-member for all three events, is considered a likely candidate for her third Olympics.

“It’s huge for the sport in our country,” Alvarez told WIVB News 4. “Last time I watched a U.S. team compete was in Beijing when I was like 12, and that’s when my Olympic dream started. I hope it keeps inspiring those athletes back in the U.S.”

Spain, Japan, Italy, and Canada also qualified behind the U.S., joining continental qualifiers Egypt, Australia, and China. France had also already qualified by virtue of being the Olympic host. Despite claiming the silver medal in the acrobatic routine on Friday, Ukraine’s artistic swimming team barely missed out on qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. was already qualified for Paris in the women’s duet event entering Worlds this week in Doha, which marked the last opportunity for artistic swimmers to qualify for this summer’s Olympics.

Artistic Swimming Medal Table Through Day 8