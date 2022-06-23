Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Coach Rescues U.S. Artistic Swimmer After Fainting In Pool At World Championships

A scary moment occurred at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday as U.S. artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez fainted in the pool at the end of her free solo routine in Budapest.

Two people dove in to help her out of the pool, one of which was her coach Andrea Fuentes, and she is said to be OK following the incident.

“Anita is okay – the doctors checked all vitals and everything is normal: heart rate, oxygen, sugar levels, blood pressure, etc… all is okay,” Fuentes said in a statement from USA Artistic Swimming.

“We sometimes forget that this happens in other high-endurance sports. Marathon, cycling, cross country… we all have seen images where some athletes don’t make it to the finish line and others help them to get there. Our sport is no different than others, just in a pool, we push through limits and sometimes we find them. Anita feels good now and the doctors also say she is okay.”

Images show Fuentes, a former Spanish Olympic artistic swimmer, grabbing Alvarez at the bottom of the pool and pulling her up to the surface.

“It was a good scare, I had to dive because the lifeguards didn’t do it,” Fuentes said, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. “I was scared because I could see she wasn’t breathing, but she’s feeling great now, she’s at her best.”

At an Olympic qualification event last year, Alvarez briefly lost consciousness at the end of a routine, leading Fuentes to dive into the pool to help.

According to CBS affiliate in Buffalo, near Alvarez’s hometown, her mom said after the event that it has happened to her before outside of competition.

Alvarez, 25, is a two-time U.S. Olympian, competing in the women’s duet event at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. She is a two-time Pan American Games bronze medalist and was entered to compete in six different events at these 2022 World Championships.

She placed seventh in the free solo routine she completed just prior to losing consciousness.

The unoriginal Tim
1 minute ago

Fair play to the athlete. Apparently ready to jump back in on Friday.

Swimdinger
9 minutes ago

I have also helped pull someone off the bottom while the lifeguards did nothing. Dude was trying to see how far he could swim underwater and passed out. At least at the pools I swim at, the lifeguards are nearly useless.

CookedLays
48 minutes ago

Although the lifeguards didn’t do what they were supposed to do, this is a clear example of why we NEED lifeguards in the pool. I’ve always hated seeing those “World’s most useless job, Olympic Swimming Lifeguard” memes

Lpman
1 hour ago

Way to be lifeguards

SwimFan99
1 hour ago

What even is this World Championships. Glad she’s okay

Caleb
1 hour ago

we have our swimmer (lifeguard) of the meet!

Facts
1 hour ago

“I had to dive because the lifeguards didn’t do it.” Giving the same energy as a certain police force

Jackman
Reply to  Facts
55 minutes ago

At least the lifeguards didn’t crash-tackle the coach before she jumped in

