GBR’s Lewis Burras Headed To Lisbon International Swim Meeting

2024 LISBON INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

Saturday, February 10th & Sunday, February 11th

Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, Portugal

LCM (50m)

While the World Championships will be getting underway in Doha, Qatar, the 5th edition of the annual Lisbon International Meeting is set to unfold this weekend. The action spans Saturday, February 10th and Sunday, February 11th with approximately 650 athletes representing 16 nations ready to dive into the Portuguese pool.

Among the contestants is 23-year-old Lewis Burras of Great Britain.

Burras is entered in his bread-and-butter men’s 50m and 100m freestyle events, seeded far and away as the fastest competitor of the field. The Loughborough-based athlete owns a lifetime best of 21.68 in the 50m and 47.63 in the 100m to rank as the 2nd-fastest British performer in history in both events. He earned splash n’ dash silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and finaled in both events at that year’s World Championships.

After lackluster results in Fukuoka where he missed the semi-finals of both events, Burras was not named to GBR’s 20-strong squad headed to the World Championships.

Also in Lisbon, Netherlands will be represented by the likes of Sean Niewold and Tessa Giele while the Brazilian contingent includes Brandonn Almeida and Giovanna Diamante. Diana Duraes will be cheered on by her home Portuguese crowd, racing here on the heels of having won a trio of medals at the Luxembourg Euro Meet, including 1500m freestyle gold.