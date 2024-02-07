New Mom Emily Seebohm Entered In Queensland Sprint Championships

2024 QUEENSLAND SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, February 10th & Sunday, February 11th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

The 2024 Queensland Sprint Championships are slated for the Brisbane Aquatic Center this weekend. Elite and age groupers alike will take to the pool for showdowns in 50m sprints of each stroke, with prelims and finals taking place in the same session.

Among the high-profile attendees set to race is new mom Emily Seebohm.

Representing St. Margaret’s 31-year-old Seebohm is entered in the women’s 50m free and 50m back events which both take place on Saturday, February 10th.

Seebohm hasn’t competed since Tokyo but did partake in the national team’s training camp in February 2023 on the Gold Coast while 8 weeks pregnant. She gave birth to her first baby, son Sampson, in October of last year and has since conveyed her desire to make a run at the Aussie team for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Making the Olympic team “would be insane,” the 2020 Olympic Games 200m backstroke bronze medalist told The Courier Mail last September.

“I think to do it and have a baby as well, that’s the biggest lesson I could give to my child.

“You don’t ever give up on something you want, even if you think it’s not possible, anything is achievable.

“So I’m just going to give it a go.”

Seebohm will be up against Cate Campbell in the 50m free this weekend while American Linnea Mack enters as the top-seeded 50m backstroker.

Additional swimmers set to race include Thomas Nowakowski, Mark Nikolaev, Mitch Larkin, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Jack Taylor and Elizabeth Dekkers.