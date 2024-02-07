Owen Chiles Cracks Decades-Old Iowa Record with 47.97 100 Back at IHSAA District Meet

2024 IHSAA Boys Swimming Districts – Dubuque

February 3rd, 2024

Dubuque, Iowa

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores

Dubuque Hempstead – 412 Pleasant Valley – 371 Bettendorf – 326 Dubuque Senior – 261 Davenport Central – 189 Muscatine – 136 Davenport West – 115 Clinton – 87

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) held their District meets for boys swimming and diving this past weekend, which lead into the state meet this coming weekend. At the Dubuque District, we saw a longstanding IHSAA state record broken. Pleasant Valley HS senior Owen Chiles, also a University of Cincinnati recruit, threw down a huge new personal best of 47.97 to win the 100 back. Not only was that swim a best time by over a second for Chiles, he shattered the state record of 48.83, which had stood for 21 years.

Chiles was great outside of the 100 back as well, winning the 100 free in 44.26. That time was another personal best and he won the race by a huge margin of 3 seconds. He also led the 200 free relay off in 20.36, another personal best. That relay would go on to win in 1:24.31. Chiles helped the 400 free relay to victory (3:05.64). In addition to Pleasant Valley, Chiles swim club for Iowa Flyers.

Chiles had a very successful meet at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships in Westmont, IL, taking 14th in the 200 IM (1:48.66), 18th in the 200 free (1:37.80), and 24th in the 100 back (49.04).

Fellow Pleasant Valley senior Will Gorman also won two events on the day. Gorman first won the 200 free in 1:40.32, then went on to win the 500 free in 4:36.14. He took the 500 by nearly 19 seconds.

Davenport West junior Eric Ding was another double event winner, taking the 200 IM in 1:53.97 and the 100 breast in 57.41.

EVENT WINNERS

50 free: Kyle Powers (Dubuque Hempstead) – 21.55

(Dubuque Hempstead) – 21.55 100 fly: Ricky Zillmer (Bettendorf) – 51.18

(Bettendorf) – 51.18 200 medley relay: Dubuque Senior – 1:38.22

The IHSAA Boys Swimming State meet will be held this weekend, February 9th and 10th, at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City.