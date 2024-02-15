Tes Schouten Slices .02 Off 200 Breast Dutch Record

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
While competing on day five of the 2024 World Championships, Tes Schouten of the Netherlands clocked a new national record in the women’s 200m breaststroke.
Racing in the semi-finals of the event this evening, Schouten produced a time of 2:21.50 to claim the top seed by well over a second. The next-closest swimmer was American Kate Douglass who punched 2:23.17 as the 2nd seed while Canadian Sydney Pickrem earned the 3rd seed in 2:23.77.
Top 8:
- Tes Schouten (NED) – 2:21.50
- Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:23.17
- Sydney Pickrem (CAN) – 2:23.77
- Alina Zmushka (NIA) – 2:24.14
- Lisa Mamie (SUI) – 2:24.62
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 2:24.69
- Mona McSharry (IRL) – 2:25.13
- Kristyna Horska (CZE) – 2:25.34
Schouten’s performance sliced .02 off of her previous Dutch standard of 2:21.52. That former mark was registered at the Budapest stop of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.
|Schouten’s New Dutch Record – 2:21.50
|Schouten’s Old Dutch Record – 2:21.52
|31.99
|32.27
|35.80 (1:07.79)
|35.82 (1:08.09)
|36.45
|36.72
|37.26 (1:13.71)
|36.71 (1:13.43)
Schouten earned bronze in this 200m breast event last year in Fukuoka, courtesy of the 2:21.63 notched in that final. She’s been slicing time off ever since, culminating with tonight’s top-seeded effort.
Already here, Schouten earned silver in the 100m breast event. Her time of 1:05.82 checked in as the #2 performance of her career, sitting only behind her PB of 1:05.71 from April last year.
Go get big breaststroker