Steenbergen Blasts 52.53 100 Free Dutch Record, #10 All-Time Performer

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day five of the 2024 World Championships saw the women’s 100m freestyle semi-finals unfold with Dutch sprinter Marrit Steenbergen making a big-time statement.

Racing in semi #1, 24-year-old Steenbergen busted out a result of 52.53 to claim the top seed overall. She represented one of just two competitors to register a sub-53-second result, with Hong Kong’s 200m free champion Siobhan Haughey joining her in 52.92.

Top 8 from Day 5 100 Freestyle Semi-Finals:

As for Steenbergen, her time tonight checks in as a head-turning personal best. Entering the competition, her PB rested at the 52.71 she produced last year in Fukuoka to earn bronze at the 2023 World Championships.

Steenbergen’s 52.53 scorcher now registers as a new Dutch national record, overtaking Olympian Femke Heemskerk‘s previous mark of 52.69 put on the books in 2015.

Comparing the ace’s two swims, Steenbergen conserved more energy for the backhalf this time around, crushing her previous 2nd 50 by .40.d

Steenbergen’s Old PB – 52.71 Steenbergen’s New PB/Dutch Record – 52.53 Heemskerk’s Old Dutch Record – 52.69 25.60 25.82 25.70 27.11 26.71 26.99

Steenbergen now ranks as the 10th-fastest women’s 100m freestyler of all time, bumping American Kate Douglass (52.57, 2023) off the list.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 100 Freestylers of All Time

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 51.71, 2017 Emma Mckeon (AUS) – 51.96, 2021 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 52.02, 2023 Cate Campbell (AUS) – 52.03, 2018 Simone Manuel (USA) – 52.04, 2019 Britta Steffen (GER) – 52.07, 2009 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 52.08, 2023 Bronte Campbell (AUS) – 52.27, 2018 Shayna Jack (AUS) – 52.28, 2023 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 52.53, 2024

Steenbergen’s performance is encouraging for the Netherlands which is still seeking its sprint dominance since the days of now-retired Olympians Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

Leading up to tonight’s performance, along with teammates Kim Busch, Janna van Kooten and Kira Toussaint, Steenbergen ripped a 52.35 anchor on the women’s 4x100m free relay giving them a surprise gold over silver medalists Australia and bronze medalists Canada.

Steenbergen is versatile beyond just freestyle, however. The five-time World Championships medalist placed 5th in the 200m IM earlier in the competition here as well.