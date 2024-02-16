Cam McEvoy Swims 21.13 in 50 Free PRELIMS at 2024 World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The field in the men’s 50 freestyle prelims lit up the pool in Doha on Friday morning, led by the defending World Champion Cam McEvoy in a time of 21.13.

That’s just .07 seconds shy of his Australian Record and is the 10th-best swim in history, and the third-fastest swim ever done outside of an event final.

Fastest Performances, Men’s LCM 50 Free (All Rounds)

20.91, Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 2009 Brazilian Nationals 20.94, Fred Bousquet, France – 2009 French Nationals 21.02, Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 2009 Brazilian Nationals (TIE)21.04, Caeleb Dressel, USA – 2019 Worlds/2021 US Olympic Trials 21.06, Cam McEvoy, Australia – 2023 Worlds 21.07, Caeleb Dressel, USA – Tokyo 2020 Olympics 21.08, Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 2009 World Championships 21.11, Ben Proud, Great Britain – 2018 Euros 21.13, Cam McEvoy, Australia – 2024 Worlds

Fastest Performances, Men’s LCM 50 Free (Non-Finals

21.02, Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 2009 Brazilian Nationals 21.11, Ben Proud, Great Britain – 2018 Euros (semis) 21.13, Cam McEvoy, Australia – 2024 Worlds (prelims) 21.18, Caeleb Dressel, USA – 2019 Worlds (semis) 21.20, George Bovell III, Trinidad & Tobago – 2009 World Championships (swim-off) 21.21, Fred Bosquet, France – 2009 Worlds (semis) 21.24, Ashley Callus, Australia – 2009 AIS Invitational (semis) 21.25, Caeleb Dressel, Australia – 2023 Worlds (semis) 21.27, Cam McEvoy, Australia – 2023 Australia Trials (prelims) (TIE)21.29, Duje Draganja, Croatia – 2009 Worlds (semis)/Caeleb Dressel, USA – 2021 US Olympic Trials (prelims)/Caeleb Dressel, USA – 2017 Worlds (semis)

McEvoy, who early in his career was a 100/200 freestyler with great closing speed, came close to a World Record in the 100 free in 2016.

While he never fully stopped competing after that, he did go into a lull while focusing on his education in physics and mathematics, never really regaining the form he showed in 2016.

Last year, though, he re-emerged as one of the fastest ever in the 50 freestyle, armed with a new training regiment that included more than a dozen hours a week of rock climbing and a focus on strength.

Now McEvoy rolls into the semi-finals with a .43 second advantage on his next-closest competitor, 21-year-old Vladyslav Bukhov of Ukraine.