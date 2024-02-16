2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States and Great Britain finds themselves in the outside lanes in tonight’s final of the men’s 4×200 free relay, with the Brits situated in Lane 7 after qualifying 6th out of the prelims and the Americans out in Lane 8 after sneaking into the last spot in the heats.

Neither squad is able to make full-fledged changes like they might at a normal World Championships, but each has made one significant move that could put them in the medal picture.

Great Britain adds Duncan Scott to its lineup on the anchor leg, taking over from Joe Litchfield who split 1:47.98 in the heats. Scott was 6th in the 200 free in 1:45.86.

The Americans bring on Carson Foster, who has split sub-1:45 in the past and been 1:45 from a flat-start numerous times. He takes over for Shaine Casas, who was 1:48.87 this morning (and races the 100 fly semis tonight).

The top-seeded Chinese team hasn’t made any roster changes but has switched around its order, moving 100 free champion Pan Zhanle into the third spot after he swam the anchor leg in the prelims.

Second-seeded South Korea has replaced Lee Yooyeon (1:47.13 prelim split) with Yang Jaehoon, who will swim the lead-off leg while 200 free world champion Hwang Sunwoo remains on the anchor. Yang owns a best time of 1:46.83, set at the Asian Games in September.

Other Lineup Changes:

Italy has added Matteo Ciampi in exchange for Marco de Tullio , who split 1:47.66 in the morning. Ciampi set a PB of 1:46.98 last year and went 1:47.65 in the individual race to place 24th.

in exchange for , who split 1:47.66 in the morning. Ciampi set a PB of 1:46.98 last year and went 1:47.65 in the individual race to place 24th. Spain has added Maria Molla Yanes in place of Carlos Quijada Roldan , who split 1:49.28 in the prelims. Molla Yanes’ fastest 200 free time is 1:48.92 from 2021.

in place of , who split 1:49.28 in the prelims. Molla Yanes’ fastest 200 free time is 1:48.92 from 2021. Greece and Lithuania keep the same lineups from prelims.

FULL LINEUPS – MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY FINAL