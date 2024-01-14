Kate Douglass Breaks Decade-Old American, U.S. Open Records in 200 Breast (2:19.30)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Well, that’s one way to kick off the Olympic year.

Kate Douglass crushed a winning time of 2:19.30 at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville on Saturday night, lowering her lifetime best by nearly two seconds while also breaking Rebecca Soni‘s American and U.S. Open records from more than a decade ago.

Soni owned the previous American standard at 2:19.59 from 2012 along with the U.S. Open record at 2:20.38 from 2009. Douglass also took down the Pro Swim Series record of 2:20.77 that Annie Lazor set in 2019.

Tonight’s swim marked a massive leap forward for Douglass, who picked up bronze and silver medals in the 200 breast at the past two World Championships. Her new best time would have captured gold at last July’s Worlds in Fukuoka more than a second ahead of South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, making Douglass the new favorite heading into the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer with Russian world record holder Evgeniia Chikunova looking like a long-shot to compete.

Before today, Douglass ranked 55th on the all-time performances list and 15th on the all-time performers list. Now the 22-year-old American has rocketed up to 5th and 4th in those respective rankings.

Top 200-Meter Breast Times Ever

Douglass is in her first year as a pro swimmer training at the University of Virginia after breaking the NCAA record in the 200-yard breast (2:01.29) as a senior last March.

Douglass scratched out of the 200 IM — though she did time trial the event on Friday with a blistering 2:07.89 — but she’ll return to the pool later during Saturday’s session for a double in the 50 free. On Thursday, she tied Sarah Sjostrom‘s Pro Swim Series record in the 100 free (53.12) en route to a two-second victory over Gretchen Walsh (53.64), Simone Manuel (53.73), Torri Huske (53.82) , and Abbey Weitzeil (54.00).

WOMEN’S 200M BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

Top 8:

Douglass followed up her opening split of 32.01 with 35.04/35.92/36.33 splits, getting under Soni’s mark by .29 seconds.

Behind her, Lilly King posted a 2:24.34, dropping 3.49 seconds from her prelims time. King easily touched in 2nd place, with Tennessee’s own Mona McSharry taking 3rd in 2:25.84, holding off a late charge from Ella Nelson (2:26.28).