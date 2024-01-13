WATCH: Kate Douglass Ties 100 Free Pro Swim Series Record in Knoxville (Day 2 Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

We are halfway through the first stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, and night two of the action featured many great performances. Kate Douglass was one of the major highlights, equaling the 100 free Pro Swim Series record before posting a best time in the 100 breast just minutes later.

Lilly King and Jack Alexy were among the other highlights, with King posting a time in the 100 breaststroke that would have won Fukuoka silver. Alexy clocked a pair of 48.2 100 freestyles on the day, his best two in-season performances ever.

If you were not able to watch live, catch up with these race videos (courtesy of USA Swimming):

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

US Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Kate Douglass was victorious in the 100 free, winning in a time of 53.12 to tie the Pro Swim Series record from eight years ago.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

US Open Record: 47.39 – Caeleb Dressel / Ryan Held

Jack Alexy dropped 0.04 from his prelim swim to win the 100 free final, marking two :48.2-second swims on the day.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King (2021)

US Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

The 1:05.67 from Lilly King in the 100 breaststroke was faster than she swam in the World Championship final this past summer.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.58 – Adam Peaty (2017)

US Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Nic Fink took the win in a loaded men’s breaststroke field, touching 0.05 ahead of Michael Andrew in 1:00.36.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu (2009)

American Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:05.05 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

US Open Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

Summer McIntosh came within a second of her own Pro Swim Series record, taking the win in 2:05.73.

Race video currently unavailable, but the race starts at 42:35 in the following livestream:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

US Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Martin Espernberger used a strong closing 50 to secure the 200 butterfly win.

Race video currently unavailable, but the race starts at 53:10 in the following livestream:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

US Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

Katie Ledecky – 4:03.46 Paige Madden – 4:05.66 Leah Smith – 4:07.85 Jillian Cox – 4:08.22 Lillie Nesty – 4:14.60 Kate McCarville – 4:15.12 Julia Mrozinski – 4:16.55 Alexis Yager – 4:20.25

Katie Ledecky led from start to finish in the 400 free, stopping the clock in 4:03.46.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)

US Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Austria’s Felix Auboeck used his strong finishing speed to overtake the field, winning the 400 freestyle in 3:46.78.

Race video currently unavailable, but the race starts at 1:20:17 in the following livestream: