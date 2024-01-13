Swims You Might Have Missed On Day 3 Of The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The third day of the 2024 Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, saw the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 IM, and 100 butterfly. Here are some swims that you may have missed during today’s racing.

Texas’ Kelly Pash had a strong performance in the 200 free to capture the B-final. She trailed Torri Huske by about a second at the halfway point, then clocked a 1:00.77 on the closing 100 to ultimately win in 1:59.42. Her swim put her within a tenth of her personal best set last May.

Another notable swim in the B-final came from 14-year-old Rylee Erisman. Erisman entered the meet ranked 32nd (2:02.34), then climbed to 14th tonight with a best time of 2:00.64. Her time moves her inside the top-20 all-time for the girls’ 13-14 age group.

Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller had a fantastic race to place 3rd in the 200 backstroke. She stopped the clock at 2:09.16, which is over half a second faster than her best time coming into the meet. Fuller’s previous best was done in December of 2022, with her fastest time since being a 2:10.59.

Cal freshman Keaton Jones recorded the fastest time of the day in the men’s 200 backstroke from the C-final. Jones narrowly qualified for final with a 2:07.40 in prelims, but then threw down a 1:58.89 tonight to dip below Hunter Tapp‘s winning time of 1:58.91. Jones’ personal best stands at 1:56.93 from this past summer.

Mission Viejo’s Teagan O’Dell dominated the B-final of the women’s 400 IM to win the heat by over six seconds. The Cal commit recorded a 4:49.21, which is about two and a half seconds off her personal best from 2021. Notably, O’Dell’s time would have earned 4th in the A-final.

Winning the B-final on the men’s side of the 400 IM was 17-year-old Evan Mackesy from Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. Mackesy, a Purdue recruit, entered the meet with a yards time (3:50.60), then logged a 4:30.47 this morning to move from 49th to 11th. He dropped three more seconds this evening to post a 4:27.25, which is about 18 seconds faster than his best time entering the meet.

Rounding out the notable swims from day three was Santo Condorelli‘s performance in the 100 fly. He got his hand on the wall 3rd at 51.79, narrowly missing his personal best of 51.62 from June of 2021. Condorelli’s swim marks fastest he’s been in the event since 2021, as well as is under the time he swam at the 2016 Olympics (51.83).