2024 Meeting Nice – Camille Muffat Kicks Off Sunday, March 17th

2024 MEETING NICE – CAMILLE MUFFAT – GIANT SERIES

Sunday, March 17th – Wednesday, March 20th

Nice, France

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

Whereas last year we saw a 3-stop circuit along France’s ‘Giant Series’ circuit, this time around there is one competition spanning 4 days.

The 2024 Meeting Camille Muffat, named after the national record holder who died in a helicopter crash in 2015, gets underway on Sunday, March 17th. The competition is a tune-up opportunity for French athletes ahead of their all-important Olympic Trials on the calendar for June.

But there are several other nations headed to Nice for the competition, including entrants from Switzerland, the Netherlands, South Africa and more to give an international flair to the affair.

Key Entrants