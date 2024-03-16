Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erika Fairweather Looks to Catch New Eyes in Swimming with New Zealand’s First World Title

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

20-year-old Erika Fairweather won her first world title in Doha last month, touching first in the 400 free while also winning medals in the 200 and 800 free. The Kiwi swim star reflects on her experience in Doha and tells us about her training environment in New Zealand and how she’s approaching the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

  • 0:00 Erika Fairweather Introduction
  • 1:45 Qualifying 4×200 Relay for Olympics
  • 3:10 First World Title
  • 5:41 200, 800 Free
  • 6:55 Mid-Distance Training
  • 11:16 Reflections from Doha
  • 14:10 Representing New Zealand
  • 15:53 Erika’s Favorite Set

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

