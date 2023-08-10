Kaylee McKeown Discusses Her World Champs DQ, Regan Smith, And Cate Campbell’s Comment

Three-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Kaylee McKeown sat down for a lengthy conversation after sweeping the 50, 100 and 200 meter backstroke at the 2023 World Championships.

Kaylee is a rare type of pro swimmer when it comes to managing media, one to watch and learn from. Graciously she did the interview despite a slight cold, and I thoroughly enjoyed the talk because everything was on the table to discuss. Kaylee’s simply so grounded in her confidence and humility, she just spoke plainly across a lot of topics.

In this podcast we cover:

Is she going to 2024 World Championships? No. It conflicts with her Olympic training schedule, but Australia will send some top talent to get battle-tested in the relays in preparation for the 2024 Olympics.

Her 200 IM disqualification is fully discussed. Understandably she went through a range of emotions, especially when it appeared officials were calling some DQs but not all of them on the backstroke to breaststroke turn. Moreover she unpacks how she processed the disappointment and got back in the saddle to race for the rest of the meet.

Will Kaylee attempt the 200 IM / 200 backstroke double at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games? Watch the podcast and makeup your own mind. It sounded to me like she is.

Kaylee has high praise for Regan Smith, nothing that Regan has made the backstroke red hot on the international stage. Kaylee shares a lot more, discussing their ready room conversations, and how she manages the stress of the ready room ahead of big finals races.

Kaylee does discuss Cate Campbell‘s comment – “sore losers” – which was made on the Australia morning TV show. Kaylee diplomatically notes that the show was meant to be lighthearted. However, Kaylee states that Cate Campbell wasn’t at World Champs, specifically when Team USA won the Top Team Award, and then walked over to Swimming Australia and said they felt Australia deserved the award for their performance.

Kaylee even talks about the 4×100 medley relay, where Regan edged her on the backstroke lead-off. Kaylee unpacks that swim sharing where she fell short.

Kaylee covers the above and a lot more, unpacking her coaching and living changes, her 200 IM PB in the spring, her 200 backstroke world record and how much training she did the week before she snapped that swim, which called into question — what does a McKeown taper look like? Kaylee discusses it all.

Many thanks to Kaylee for doing the podcast, and many thanks to SwimSwam reporter Yanyan Li and SwimSwam Editor-in-Chief Braden Keith for editorial support on the questions.

