Leon Marchand Confirms He Won’t Swim the 200 Breaststroke (In Spite of No Scratch)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

French swimmer Leon Marchand, fresh off a historic World Record in the 400 IM and a gold medal and French Record in the 200 fly, will skip the 200 breaststroke on Thursday in Fukuoka.

Marchand had already teased that he would skip the race after swimming it at the French National Championships. That’s because the semi-finals of the 200 breast on Thursday is scheduled just 10 minutes before the final of the 200 IM, where Marchand is favored to win a third gold medal of the meet.

While Marchand didn’t scratch the race, meaning that there will be a middle lane empty in heat 4 of the prelims, on Wednesday he did confirm the decision not to swim the race.

He was due to be the 2nd seed after his 2:06.59 from French Nationals, behind only Australian World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook (2:05.95). Marchand already blew away the short course yards record in the event at the NCAA Championships in March.

Conceivably, Marchand could decide to swim the event at the Olympic Games next summer. The 200 breaststroke overlaps directly with the heats, semifinals, and finals of the 200 fly, so he’ll have a big choice to make between the two races. While he is the World Champion in the 200 fly, if Hungarian Kristof Milak returns at full form, he will still be the presumed favorite for Paris.