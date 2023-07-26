Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand Confirms He Won’t Swim the 200 Breaststroke (In Spite of No Scratch)

Comments: 8

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

French swimmer Leon Marchand, fresh off a historic World Record in the 400 IM and a gold medal and French Record in the 200 fly, will skip the 200 breaststroke on Thursday in Fukuoka.

Marchand had already teased that he would skip the race after swimming it at the French National Championships. That’s because the semi-finals of the 200 breast on Thursday is scheduled just 10 minutes before the final of the 200 IM, where Marchand is favored to win a third gold medal of the meet.

While Marchand didn’t scratch the race, meaning that there will be a middle lane empty in heat 4 of the prelims, on Wednesday he did confirm the decision not to swim the race.

He was due to be the 2nd seed after his 2:06.59 from French Nationals, behind only Australian World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook (2:05.95). Marchand already blew away the short course yards record in the event at the NCAA Championships in March.

Conceivably, Marchand could decide to swim the event at the Olympic Games next summer. The 200 breaststroke overlaps directly with the heats, semifinals, and finals of the 200 fly, so he’ll have a big choice to make between the two races. While he is the World Champion in the 200 fly, if Hungarian Kristof Milak returns at full form, he will still be the presumed favorite for Paris.

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tencor
49 seconds ago

The most impressive thing about ZSC is that he’s only about 2 seconds slower on the second 100 while most swimmers are about 5 seconds slower. Really makes up for his speed which he is lacking

0
0
Reply
Miself
7 minutes ago

ZSC beats Qin just because when he is forced to go out a little faster he flies
if ZSC wins it will be a world record if Qin wins 2:06 mid

0
0
Reply
Zippo
18 minutes ago

Leon Marchand, wise,
Skips the breaststroke, eyes the prize,
200 IM.

1
-1
Reply
Tencor
22 minutes ago

Without Leon in the race, the top 4 season bests:

Qin Haiyang: 2:07.55
Ippei Watanabe: 2:07.55
Matt Fallon: 2:07.61
Zac Stubblety-Cook: 2:07.62

ZSC’s PB is a full second and a half ahead of the field

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Tencor
2
0
Reply
Bud
41 minutes ago

So who’s winning this, ZSC or Quin?

1
0
Reply
Alison England
Reply to  Bud
36 minutes ago

Zac

2
0
Reply
Drewbrewsbeer
46 minutes ago

Ce serait beaucoup plus cool si vous le faisiez

0
0
Reply
GrameziPT
1 hour ago

I hope he changes is mind and swims it tomorrow. I think the chances of WR in the 200 breaststroke are bigger than in the 200 IM. And He could win 2 golds if he takes it slow in the semis of the 200 Breaststroke

1
-4
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!