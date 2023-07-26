Leon Marchand Confirms He Won’t Swim the 200 Breaststroke (In Spite of No Scratch)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
French swimmer Leon Marchand, fresh off a historic World Record in the 400 IM and a gold medal and French Record in the 200 fly, will skip the 200 breaststroke on Thursday in Fukuoka.
Marchand had already teased that he would skip the race after swimming it at the French National Championships. That’s because the semi-finals of the 200 breast on Thursday is scheduled just 10 minutes before the final of the 200 IM, where Marchand is favored to win a third gold medal of the meet.
While Marchand didn’t scratch the race, meaning that there will be a middle lane empty in heat 4 of the prelims, on Wednesday he did confirm the decision not to swim the race.
He was due to be the 2nd seed after his 2:06.59 from French Nationals, behind only Australian World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook (2:05.95). Marchand already blew away the short course yards record in the event at the NCAA Championships in March.
Conceivably, Marchand could decide to swim the event at the Olympic Games next summer. The 200 breaststroke overlaps directly with the heats, semifinals, and finals of the 200 fly, so he’ll have a big choice to make between the two races. While he is the World Champion in the 200 fly, if Hungarian Kristof Milak returns at full form, he will still be the presumed favorite for Paris.
The most impressive thing about ZSC is that he’s only about 2 seconds slower on the second 100 while most swimmers are about 5 seconds slower. Really makes up for his speed which he is lacking
ZSC beats Qin just because when he is forced to go out a little faster he flies
if ZSC wins it will be a world record if Qin wins 2:06 mid
Leon Marchand, wise,
Skips the breaststroke, eyes the prize,
200 IM.
Without Leon in the race, the top 4 season bests:
Qin Haiyang: 2:07.55
Ippei Watanabe: 2:07.55
Matt Fallon: 2:07.61
Zac Stubblety-Cook: 2:07.62
ZSC’s PB is a full second and a half ahead of the field
So who’s winning this, ZSC or Quin?
Zac
Ce serait beaucoup plus cool si vous le faisiez
I hope he changes is mind and swims it tomorrow. I think the chances of WR in the 200 breaststroke are bigger than in the 200 IM. And He could win 2 golds if he takes it slow in the semis of the 200 Breaststroke