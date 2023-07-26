Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Swimming Championship: Day 4 Photo Vault

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

What a night in Fukuoka.

Another World Record fell, although it was one that I hoped would last forever. But we know, “records are like soap bubbles.”
While I wipe away my tears, enjoy the pictures of the fourth day of the 2023 World Swimming Championships.

Ariarne Titmus
Mollie O’Callaghan
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Mollie O’Callaghan World Record
photo credit Fabio Cetti

World Record Mollie O’Callaghan
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Mollie O’Callaghan
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Ariarne Titmus
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Ariarne Titmus
Mollie O’Callaghan
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Leon Marchand Photo credit Fabio Cetti

2023 World Championship – Leon Marchand Photo credit Fabio Cetti

China (Xu, Qin, Zhang, Cheng)
World Aquatics Championships
photo credit Fabio Cetti

HAFNAOUI Ahmed
photo credit Fabio Cetti

David Popovici World Aquatics Championships
Finlay Knox
World Aquatics Championships
photo credit: Fabio Cetti

Carson Foster World Aquatics Championships
Shane Casas
World Aquatics Championships
photo credit: Fabio Cetti

Summer McIntosh
World Aquatics Championships
photo credit: Fabio Cetti

Analia Pigree World Aquatics Championships
Kyle Chalmers
World Aquatics Championships
photo credit: Fabio Cetti

