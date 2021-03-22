CSCAA Virtual Convention Open To The World May 3-6

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Convention Reimagined

Now, more than ever, coaches are needed to not just provide support, guidance, training, and perspective to their athletes, but also lead their programs through these turbulent times.

The past year has provided society the opportunity to reevaluate, reinvent, and reimagine previously held assumptions. We imagined how a digital platform freed us from the limitations of travel, room scheduling, and inclusiveness. We asked, how could we use this year to offer programs, engage more coaches, and make the convention more accessible than ever.

The CSCAA Digital Convention will highlight fifty presentations ranging from training and stroke technique to coaching philosophy and program development. Attendees do not have to decide which session to attend as recordings of sessions and all education tracks will be available on-demand the whole month. With great excitement and after years of requests, the CSCAA is opening registration to Club, YMCA, HS, and International coaching colleagues.

REGISTER HERE TO ATTEND MAY 3-6

Something For Everyone

This year’s convention will have something for everyone. You will find some of the best minds from every level of swimming and diving. It will also include tracks devoted to recruiting, conversations with championship coaches in other sports, outsiders focusing on personal and professional development, and more. Highlights of this year’s convention will include:

How the Elite See Things – Three world-class competitors discuss how they apply their experiences to their current coaching.

Conversations Down the Hall – What do coaches talk about with coaches from other sports? What lessons have they learned and applied from their peers?

Age Group All-Stars – Three coaches discuss the development of their National Age Group Record-Holders.

Professional Development – Student-athlete evaluations, managing your time more effectively, starting from scratch, dryland and nutrition expertise, and lessons learned from program cuts. These are the things you need to know away from the pool deck.