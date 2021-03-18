Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Drury Takes Down NCAA Division II, Meet Records in the Men’s 200 Medley Relay

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Final

  • NCAA DII Record: 1:24.83 – Pijulet, Arakelian, Kusch, Sydorchenko, Queens (NC) (2018)
  • Meet Record: 1:25.89 – Bunner, Fedyna, Pijulet, Mayes, Queens (NC) (2017)

Top 8:

  1. Drury – 1:24.69
  2. Indy – 1:25.03
  3. McKendree – 1:25.67
  4. Queens – 1:25.90
  5. Delta State – 1:26.51
  6. Lindenwood – 1:26.75
  7. Wayne State – 1:27.31
  8. Nova S’eastern – 1:27.68

Juniors Nathan Bighetti and Dawid Nowodworski, sophomore Dominik Karacic, and junior Alex Bowen took down the NCAA Division II and Meet Records in the men’s 200 medley relay, going 1:24.69 in the final heat.

Swimming in lane 4 as the top seed, Drury came into the meet with the top seed time of 1:26.64.

McKendree sophomore DaVanté Carey got off to a quick start on the backstroke, putting the Bearcats in the lead with a leadoff split of 21.54. Bighetti touched in 21.74, keeping the Panthers close.

Nowodworski (23.67) slipped past McKendree senior Henrik Dahrendorff (24.67) on the breaststroke, while Karacic (20.59) held the lead for Drury versus McKendree junior Gregg Lichinsky (20.23).

Bowen closed it out with a blazing 18.69 that McKendree senior Xander Skinner (19.23) just couldn’t match.

The Drury quartet took .14 off the previous NCAA Division II mark set by Queens at the 2018 Championships.

Queens, 2018 NCAA D2s Drury, 2021 NCAA D2s
Back Paul Pijulet – 21.41 Nathan Bighetti – 21.74
Breast Nick Arakelian – 23.79 Dawid Nowodworski – 23.67
Fly Marius Kusch – 20.26 Dominik Karacic – 20.59
Free Dmytro Sydorchenko – 19.37 Alex Bowen – 18.69
  1:24.83 1:24.69

 

