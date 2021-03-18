Drury Takes Down NCAA Division II, Meet Records in the Men’s 200 Medley Relay

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results
Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Final
- NCAA DII Record: 1:24.83 – Pijulet, Arakelian, Kusch, Sydorchenko, Queens (NC) (2018)
- Meet Record: 1:25.89 – Bunner, Fedyna, Pijulet, Mayes, Queens (NC) (2017)
Top 8:
- Drury – 1:24.69
- Indy – 1:25.03
- McKendree – 1:25.67
- Queens – 1:25.90
- Delta State – 1:26.51
- Lindenwood – 1:26.75
- Wayne State – 1:27.31
- Nova S’eastern – 1:27.68
Juniors Nathan Bighetti and Dawid Nowodworski, sophomore Dominik Karacic, and junior Alex Bowen took down the NCAA Division II and Meet Records in the men’s 200 medley relay, going 1:24.69 in the final heat.
Swimming in lane 4 as the top seed, Drury came into the meet with the top seed time of 1:26.64.
McKendree sophomore DaVanté Carey got off to a quick start on the backstroke, putting the Bearcats in the lead with a leadoff split of 21.54. Bighetti touched in 21.74, keeping the Panthers close.
Nowodworski (23.67) slipped past McKendree senior Henrik Dahrendorff (24.67) on the breaststroke, while Karacic (20.59) held the lead for Drury versus McKendree junior Gregg Lichinsky (20.23).
Bowen closed it out with a blazing 18.69 that McKendree senior Xander Skinner (19.23) just couldn’t match.
The Drury quartet took .14 off the previous NCAA Division II mark set by Queens at the 2018 Championships.
|Queens, 2018 NCAA D2s
|Drury, 2021 NCAA D2s
|Back
|Paul Pijulet – 21.41
|Nathan Bighetti – 21.74
|Breast
|Nick Arakelian – 23.79
|Dawid Nowodworski – 23.67
|Fly
|Marius Kusch – 20.26
|Dominik Karacic – 20.59
|Free
|Dmytro Sydorchenko – 19.37
|Alex Bowen – 18.69
|1:24.83
|1:24.69
