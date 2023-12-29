Sprint Free Specialist Emily Armen Commits to Tennessee for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winterville, North Carolina’s Emily Armen has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Tennessee beginning in the fall of 2024. At the time of her verbal commitment last year, she wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Tennessee! Big thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, and friends for their endless support throughout this process. Go vols🧡!”

A senior at D.H. Conley High School, Armen swims year-round with East Carolina Aquatics and specializes in sprint free. She was a “Best of the Rest” designee on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024. In high school swimming, she was runner-up in both the 50 free (23.31) and 100 free (50.58) as a junior last year at the 72nd NCHSAA 4A State Championship. She also lead off the 200 medley relay (27.25) and anchored the 200 free relay (23.69) in prelims; neither relay made finals.

Armen clocked lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free this fall at the ECA Southeastern Classic, where she won the 200 free, was runner-up in the 50/100, and placed 3rd in the 100 breast (PB of 1:08.77 in prelims).

She had a successful long course season last summer, culminating in PBs in the 50 free (26.43), 100 free (57.36), and 200 free (2:05.39) at Junior National Championships in Irvine.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.26

100 free – 49.08

200 free – 1:47.72

Armen will join swimmers Jillian Crooks (#12), Emily Brown (#18), Hannah Marinovich, Ella Jansen, Lexi Stevens, and McKenzie Siroky, and divers Ava Boyer and Virginia Tiberti, in the Lady Vols’ class of 2028.

