Winter Juniors Qualifier Jenna Gogel Commits to Nebraska For 2024

Jenna Gogel from Bentonville, Arkansas has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Nebraska beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am so happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Nebraska! I am so thankful for everyone who has supported me throughout this whole process. I wouldn’t be here without my family, teammates, and coaches. I cant wait to be a Husker! GBR!!! “

Gogel swims for Northwest Arkansas Aquatics out of Bentonville. Earlier this month, Gogel competed at Winter Juniors-West. There she swam in prelims of the 100 breast (1:05.27), 200 breast (2:21.81), and 200 IM (2:08.84).

Over the summer, Gogel was highlighted by her swims at NCSAs at the end of July. Gogel finished 9th in the LCM 100 breaststroke in a 1:12.46. That was just off of her best time of a 1:11.81 which she swam at NCSAs in July 2022 which earned her a third place finish.

Earlier this year, Gogel competed at Columbia Sectionals. There she swam in five ‘A’ finals and had four best times. She was highlighted by 4th place finishes in the 100 breast (1:03.67), 200 IM (2:03.82), and 400 IM (4:25.53). She also was 5th in the 200 breast in a 2:18.43.

Gogel is in her senior year at Bentonville West High School. As a junior, she was second in the 100 breast in a 1:03.70 at the Arkansas 6A State Championships.

Gogel’s best SCY times are:

100 breast: 1:03.67

200 breast: 2:18.43

200 IM: 2:03.83

400 IM: 4:25.53

The Nebraska women finished 10th out of 12 teams this past season at the Big Ten Championships. They were in a tight battle with Purdue, Penn State, and Rutgers as the four teams were separated by 56 points.

Based on her best times, Gogel has the potential to score points for the Huskers upon her arrival. Her best time in the 100 breaststroke would have made the Big Ten ‘C’ final this past season. She also is just off of the ‘C’ final in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM as it took a 2:17.18 in the 200 breast, a 2:01.41 in the 200 IM, and a 4:22.52 in the 400 IM. Nebraska had one swimmer in the ‘A’, one swimmer in the ‘B’, and one swimmer in the ‘C’ final of the 100 breast this past season.

Gogel will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2028 along with Riley Miklos, Jazmyn Lunn, Marissa Laurin, and Katy Zboinski.

