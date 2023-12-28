Former Cal Coach Teri McKeever Suspended by SafeSport for ‘Emotional Misconduct’

Almost a year after former Cal head coach Teri McKeever was fired for bullying and harassment, the four-time NCAA champion was suspended Thursday by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for “emotional misconduct.”

The conditions of McKeever’s suspension are listed as “probation, no contact directive(s), education.” The length of the suspension is still unknown as her sanctions do not yet appear on USA Swimming’s website.

Allegations about McKeever’s misconduct first surfaced last May, as numerous current and former Bears claimed that she had verbally and emotionally abused them. McKeever was then placed on paid leave by the university, and the school hired an independent law firm to investigate her. Eight months passed before she was finally fired in January.

In May, a group of 18 former Cal swimmers sued the University of California regents, alleging that officials prioritized athletic success over the well-being of athletes by ignoring McKeever’s bullying — and in certain cases, enabling it — for decades. The suit claimed that athletic director Jim Knowlton, senior executive associate athletic director Jennifer Simon-O’Neill and other school officials were aware that at that time “several swimmers were leaving the team after experiencing depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideations.” Despite this, McKeever had her contract extended through 2023-24 in January 2020.

McKeever, 61, served as the Cal women’s head coach from 1993-2022. She led the program to four NCAA titles and six Pac-12 titles while also working on three U.S. Olympic staffs. This included being named the head coach of the women’s team for the 2012 Games in London, making her the first and only female head coach of the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Cal men’s coach Dave Durden received a six-figure raise to take over the women’s team as well in the wake of McKeever’s departure.