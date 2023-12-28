American Record Holder Matt Brownstead Gets Engaged To Teammate Quinn Schaedler

Matt Brownstead and Quinn Schaedler, two fourth-years at the University of Virginia, got engaged to each other on Tuesday. The pair have been dating since the beginning of their freshman years (September 2020), according to posts on Instagram.

Brownstead is a current member of Virginia’s men’s swim team. Schaedler had been a member of the women’s team from the 2020-21 through the 2022-23 season, but she is not listed on Virginia’s roster for the 2023-24 season.

“I can’t believe I get to spend the rest of my life with you Quinn. I am filled with joy and excitement thinking about our life together. I love you❤️❤️ 12/26/23”

Brownstead is a five-time NCAA All-American and the Virginia school record holder in the men’s 50 (18.60) and 100 free (41.22). He is Virginia’s only returning individual male NCAA Championships scorer from the 2022-23 season, having finished 12th in the 50 free (18.92) at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Brownstead was a member of Virginia’s 200 freestyle relay that set an American Record at the 2022 ACC Championships. Brownstead led that relay off in a 18.87. The record still stands today.

Schaedler was SwimSwam’s #8 ranked recruit as a sophomore, then ranked an Honorable Mention as a junior. After originally committing to Michigan, Schaedler switched her commitment in the fall of her senior year. She arrived on campus as a member of Virginia’s #2 ranked recruiting class. Schaedler finished 8th in the 200 freestyle at 2021 ACCs, at the end of her sophomore season.

Schaedler is originally from Austin, Texas while Brownstead is from Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, near State College, Pennsylvania.