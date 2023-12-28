Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Can Hosting a Swim Practice Specifically for Parents Add to Your Swim Team?

What would it be like to host a swim practice not for the athletes you normally coach (who probably range from ages 6-18), but for their parents? SwimSwam sat down with Dory Halbe of Nation’s Capitol Swim Club who, before the pandemic, would host an annual Parent swim practice. This not only allowed the parents of the NCAP athletes to see what their athlete is going through on a day-to-day basis (or at least give them an idea), but it was also a great bonding opportunity for many of them.

