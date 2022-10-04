“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Josie Connelly (2024) Verbals to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Josie Connelly from Fenton, Michigan, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee’s class of 2028. One of the top sprinters in her cohort, we named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

“I am EXTREMELY excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Tennessee!! I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved throughout my recruiting process. I would also like to thank my family and friends who helped me with my decision!! GO VOLS 🧡🧡”

Connelly is a junior at Lake Fenton High School (which does not have a pool). She swims for the club team OLY Swimming and specializes in sprints. She had an outstanding meet in March at NCSA Spring Championships, placing fifth in the 50 free (22.75), 13th in the 50 back (25.14), 18th in the 100 free (50.41), 19th in the 100 back (55.03), and 20th in the 50 breast (29.46). She also swam the 100 breast and came in 51st in prelims.

During long course season, Connelly competed at Cleveland Sectionals and NCSA Summer Championships. At the latter, she was runner-up in the 50 free (25.73), 12th in the 100 free (57.69), fourth in the 50 back (29.53), 18th in the 100 back (1:05.06), 21st in the 50 breast (34.35), and 54th in prelims of the 100 breast. She came away with PBs in the 100 free, 50/100 back, and 50 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.64

100 back – 50.41

200 free – 1:51.62

100 back – 55.03

100 breast – 1:04.57

Connelly will join the already-committed Jillian Crooks in the Tennessee class of 2028. Her 50 free time is only .09 off what it took to score at SECs last year, where the Lady Vols earned the conference championship title with 270.5 points more than second-place Kentucky. Tennessee had two A-finalists in the 50 free (AJ Kutsch and Jasmine Rumley, who finished second and third) and three A-finalist in the 100 free (Tjasa Pintar, Rumley, and Trude Rothrock). Only Rumley is still on the roster, and she is a junior. Connelly will be part of the new sprint group, which will include incoming freshman Julia Burroughs (22.65/49.31/1:46.93).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.