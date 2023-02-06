Michigan State Champion Stella Chapman Sends Verbal To Wisconsin (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Stella Chapman has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin for the fall of 2024. Chapman is currently a junior at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, which is the home of the University of Michigan. She also trains and competes year-round with Club Wolverine.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin! A big thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout this process!! Go Badgers! ❤️🤍”

Chapman recently won a pair of state titles at the MHSAA Division I State Championship. She won both the 100 backstroke and 200 IM, clocking personal best times in both. She swam a 53.69 in prelims to drop over a second from her previous best time in the 100 back, while in the 200 IM she dropped half a second from last season to post a 2:01.38. Besides backstroke and IM, Chapman has also seen success in free and fly which makes her a versatile addition to the Badgers.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 52.57

200 free – 1:51.29

100 back – 53.69

200 back – 1:57.88

100 fly – 54.22

200 IM – 2:01.38

Last long course season, Chapman recorded a couple of best times at the Cary Futures Championships. She posted as high as a 12th place finish in the 200m IM, where she set a big best time of 2:19.42. She also clocked best times in the 100m fly (1:03.89) and 100m breaststroke (1:15.12).

The Badger women placed 4th at last season’s Big Ten Championship, just 15 points behind 3rd-place Indiana. Chapman’s best times in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM already put her in scoring range when looking at last season’s results. Her 200 IM and 200 back would land her just inside the C-final, while her 100 back has her on the bubble of qualifying for the B-final.

U.S. Olympian Phoebe Bacon is currently the leader of Wisconsin’s backstroke group. Last year at Big Tens, she collected wins in both the 100 and 200 backstroke, followed by earning runner-up at NCAAs in the 200 back. Last season, there was a deep backstroke group behind Bacon with Mackenzie McConagha, Kaylyn Schoof, and Mara Newman all qualifying for the A-final at Big Tens. McConagha is the only one who Chapman will overlap with, meaning her arrival in Madison will be timely as they begin to rebuild their backstroke depth.

Chapman joins Bridget McGann, Catherine Hughes, and Maggie Wanezek in Wisconsin’s class of 2027. The Badgers are building a talented class, as Wanezek was featured as the #5-ranked recruit nationally on SwimSwam’s class of 2024 recruit rankings, while Hughes and McGann were highlighted in the “Best of the Rest” breaststroke section.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.