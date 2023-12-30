Annika Parkhe, #14 in Class of 2024, Commits to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annika Parkhe, a senior at Deerfield High School in Deerfield, Illinois, has committed to swim at Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2024. At the time of her commitment last summer, she wrote on social media:

“I’m beyond excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! Huge thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me in pursuit of this dream and I can’t wait to join the farm! Go trees!❤️🌲”

Parkhe is our #14 pick from the high school class of 2024. She went undefeated at States in high school swimming and she is both a Futures champion and a Winter Juniors champion. Her freshman year high school state meet was canceled due to COVID, but she won the 200 free (1:52.01), 500 free (4:59.25), 100 back (56.16), and 100 fly (55.79), all with PBs, at IHSA Sectionals in the fall of 2020. As a sophomore, she was state champion in the 200 free (1:45.53) and 100 fly (52.72 in prelims), again with best times. Last fall, she defended her titles in the 200 free ( 1:45.60) and 100 fly (52.13, a PB). As a senior in November, she wrapped up her prep career with IHSA state titles in the 100 free (48.47, a PB) and the 100 back (52.94 in prelims, a PB).

Swimming with Patriot Aquatic Club at Winter Juniors West, Parkhe won the 100 fly with a huge PB of 51.58. She also placed 3rd in the 100 free (48.62) and notched the top time (1:46.29) in prelims of the 200 free but scratched the final to focus on the butterfly.

In the 2023 long course season, she competed at U.S. National Championships, skipped Juniors, then swam at Futures. In West Fargo, she won the 50 free (26.36), 200 free (2:03.23), and 100 fly (1:00.44), was runner-up in the 100 free (57.67), and placed 6th in the 100 back (1:04.57). Nearly all of her best LCM times date from 2022 Junior National Championships, where she placed 2nd in the 100 fly (58.71), 3rd in the 200 fly (2:12.54), 4th in the 100 free (55.53), and 6th in the 200 free (2:01.45).

Parkhe will join the Cardinal with fellow commits Levenia Sim, Emily Thompson, Bailey O’Regan, Lila Heffernan, Addison Sauickie, and Anna Lemkin. Stanford will be joining the ACC in the 2024-25 season and Parkhe’s times will already score points at the conference championships. She would have been an A finalist in the 200 free and a B finalist in the 500 free and, 100 back, and 100/200 fly. Her 100 fly time at Winter Juniors would have been Stanford’s second-fastest so far this year.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 51.58

200 fly –1:57.18

200 free –1:45.21

500 free –4:45.67

100 back –52.94

200 back – 1:58.48

100 free –48.47

50 free –22.46

