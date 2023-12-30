Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

In Memoriam: Remembering The People Swimming Lost In 2023

Comments: 1

As 2023 comes to a close, we take a look back at all of those the swimming community has lost over the last 12 months.

*Note that the month someone is listed under is (usually) when their death was reported rather than when it occurred.*

JANUARY 2023

FEBRUARY 2023

MARCH 2023

APRIL 2023

MAY 2023

JUNE 2023

JULY 2023

AUGUST 2023

SEPTEMBER 2023

OCTOBER 2023

NOVEMBER 2023

DECEMBER 2023

To all those others in the swimming community who lost a loved one this year, may you find peace and comfort in the community of the pool.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Human Ambition
26 seconds ago

Let’s add Swedish Olympic Silver medalist Jane Cederqvist.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Cederqvist

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!