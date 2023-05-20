Mesa High School (Arizona) Head Swim Coach Mike Haney Dies, 54

Mesa High School head swim coach Mike Haney, 54, died unexpectedly Thursday night, according to a letter sent out to the school community.

He had 30 years of experience in the Mesa Public School system, including decades as the school’s head swim coach. He also worked for Mesa High as a social studies teacher.

“Mr. Haney has been a member of our Mesa High staff for many years, and was loved and respected by students, colleagues and families,” Principal Kirk Thomas said in a letter to the school’s students and families. “He will be greatly missed.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Haney has worked in the Mesa Public School system since August 1993, and was first listed as the head coach for Mesa High swimming in the 2002-2003 season.

The school has made counselors available for students who request them. The Mesa academic year ends next Thursday, May 25th.

The Mesa High School girls finished tied-for-23rd at the 2022 Arizona D1 State Championship meet, and the boys finished 25th.

More information will be added if it becomes available.