Shawnee Mission, Kansas Swimmer Dies in 9-Car Crash

Will Ensley, a swimmer from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, died on Wednesday in a car crash in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park.

Ensley, 17, has been identified by Shawnee Mission School District as the lone fatality in the nine car crash. Nobody else was seriously injured.

Ensley died when a large dump truck slammed into the back of his car and crushed it. Ensley was stopped at a red light at the time. Officials don’t yet know what caused the truck to slam into the back of Ensley’s car.

“We will keep the family close in our thoughts as we hold our Northwest community close as well,” Shawnee Mission North Principal Lisa Gruman said.

The school is making counselors and social workers available to talk with students.

Ensley swam for Shawnee Mission North High School and Empire KC Swim Club. In February, he placed 7th at the Kansas 6A (big school) High School State Championship meet in the 100-yard breaststroke. He just competed at a meet last weekend, where he swam lifetime bests in six events.

Ensley was due to begin his senior year of high school in the fall.