Véronique Jardin, Two-Time French Olympian and Mother of Beryl Gastaldello, Dies at 56

Véronique Jardin-Gastaldello, a two-time Olympian and one of France’s most prolific champions, passed away on Thursday at the age of 56.

Her 28-year-old daughter, Beryl Gastaldello, a two-time Olympian herself, said one of her mom’s final wishes was for her to still compete at the French Championships beginning Sunday.

“Mom is off to join dad,” Gastaldello wrote on Instagram. “Before leaving, mom asked me to participate in these French Championships, she asked me with all the strength that characterized her. So I will be present in Rennes (June 11-16) but I simply ask everyone to respect my pain and my privacy.”

Jardin-Gastaldello captured 24 national titles and set 11 French records across her decorated career. The freestyle specialist competed at the Olympics in 1984 in Los Angeles and in 1992 in Barcelona. She helped France’s 400 free relay place 8th in 1984 and 11th in 1992.

Véronique Jardin married Éric Gastaldello, a French national champion in the 100 breast (1983) and 50 breast (1984) as well as a gymnast and lifeguard who transformed the lifeguarding profession in France. Éric passed away in 2016 at age 51. His mother, Amélie, won 12 national titles and represented France at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, making Beryl a third-generation Olympic swimmer. The Gastaldellos are just about as close as it gets to French swimming royalty.

Beryl is coming off a gold medal in the mixed 200 freestyle relay at December’s Short Course World Championships. Starting Sunday, the former Texas A&M standout will be looking to improve upon her performance from last year’s French Championships, where she earned third-place finishes in the 50 butterfly (26.71) and 50 backstroke (28.22).