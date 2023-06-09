Kristof Milak Drops Freestyle Events At Worlds As Hungary Finalizes Fukuoka Roster

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14-30, 2023

Fukuoka, Japan

Pool Swimming: July 23-30

LCM (50 meters)

The landscape of the men’s 100 and 200 freestyle events has seen a significant shift as Kristof Milak has dropped out of both races.

Milak, who was the third-fastest 100 freestyler in the world last year, will only contest the 100 and 200 butterfly at the 2023 World Championships, with the Hungarian Swimming Federation finalizing the roster for Fukuoka on Thursday.

Milak was originally slated to race the 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly and 200 fly when the initial roster was announced in April.

A total of 28 swimmers will represent Hungary in the pool after 23 were initially selected, with Daniel Meszaros, Daniel Meszaros (two different swimmers by the same name) Adam Telegdy, Lilla Abraham, Lora Fanni Komoroczy and Dora Molnar having been added to the roster.

Additionally, Gabor Zombori is no longer on the Fukuoka roster, with the Hungarian Federation noting that he’s opting to compete at the U23 European Championships instead.

HUNGARIAN SWIMMING ROSTER, 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men (14)

Women (14)

Milak also only raced the 100 and 200 fly at the 2022 World Championships, winning gold in both while also providing some blistering relay splits of 46.89 and 1:44.68 in the 400 and 800 free relay, respectively.

Two months later at the European Championships, he won silver in the 100 free in a time of 47.47, and also tackled the 200 free individually, placing 10th in 1:47.47 (on the back end of a tough double) while anchoring the 800 free relay to gold in a blistering 1:44.42.

If Milak opted to race the freestyle events in Fukuoka, he would’ve had a double with the 200 free final and the 200 fly semis on the third night of action.

Milak was Hungary’s only medalist at the 2022 World Championships, while Balazs Hollo (M 400 IM), Hubert Kos (M 200 IM), Benedek Kovacs (M 200 back), Nandor Nemeth (M 100 free), Szebasztian Szabo (M 50 free, 50 fly), Katalin Burian (W 200 back), Boglarka Kapas (W 200 fly) and Dora Molnar (W 200 back) return as individual finalists from last year.

Two mainstays on Hungarian teams for a number of years, Katinka Hosszu and Tamas Kenderesi, were also finalists at the 2022 championships but won’t compete this year. Hosszu is currently expecting a child, while Kenderesi is dealing with biological passport doping allegations.

The Hungarian Federation also announced its rosters for the open water competition in Fukuoka, along with the teams for the European Junior Championships, European U23 Championships and the World University Games, which can be found below.

Open Water World Championship Team, Fukuoka (July 15-20)

Men

Women

Bettina Fabian

Anna Olasz

Mira Szimcsák (reserve)

European Junior Team – Belgrade (July 4-9)

Boys

Máté Ángyan

Zoltán Bagi

Levente Balogh

Mátyás Harsányi

Máté Hartmann

Kakukk Koppány

Kis Noel

Hunor Kovács Seres

Alex Kováts

Magda Boldizsár

Milán Sámóczi

Girls

Glenda Abonyi Tóth

Minna Ábrahám Lilla

Dorottya Barna Bianka

Lia Csulák

Dapsy Hanna

Elekes Tamara

Nora Flück

Lili Gyurinovics

Jackl Vivien

Lora Fanni Komoróczy

Dora Molnar

Nikoletta Padar

Laura Veres

European U23 Championship, Dublin (August 10-13)

Men

Benedek Andor

Benedek Bóna

László Gálicz

Ádám Jászó

Attila Kovács

Zalán Sárkány

Márk Török Dominik

Gabor Zombori

Women

Eszter Békési

Réka Nyírádi

Panna Ugrai

Universiade Team (Chengdu, July 29-August 4)