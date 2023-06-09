Kristof Milak Drops Freestyle Events At Worlds As Hungary Finalizes Fukuoka Roster

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 14-30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Pool Swimming: July 23-30
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Info
- Meet Central
The landscape of the men’s 100 and 200 freestyle events has seen a significant shift as Kristof Milak has dropped out of both races.
Milak, who was the third-fastest 100 freestyler in the world last year, will only contest the 100 and 200 butterfly at the 2023 World Championships, with the Hungarian Swimming Federation finalizing the roster for Fukuoka on Thursday.
Milak was originally slated to race the 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly and 200 fly when the initial roster was announced in April.
A total of 28 swimmers will represent Hungary in the pool after 23 were initially selected, with Daniel Meszaros, Daniel Meszaros (two different swimmers by the same name) Adam Telegdy, Lilla Abraham, Lora Fanni Komoroczy and Dora Molnar having been added to the roster.
Additionally, Gabor Zombori is no longer on the Fukuoka roster, with the Hungarian Federation noting that he’s opting to compete at the U23 European Championships instead.
HUNGARIAN SWIMMING ROSTER, 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Men (14)
- David Betlehem – 800/1500 free
- Balazs Hollo – 400 IM
- Hubert Kos – 100/200 back, 50/100 fly, 200 IM
- Benedek Kovacs – 100/200 back
- Richard Marton – 200 free, 200 fly
- Daniel Meszaros – relays
- Daniel Meszaros – relays
- Kristof Milak – 100/200 fly
- Nandor Nemeth – 100/200 free
- Kristof Rasovszky – 400/800/1500 free
- Szebasztian Szabo – 50/100 free, 50 fly
- Aron Szekely – 50 back
- Adam Telegdy – 200 IM
- David Verraszto – 400 IM
Women (14)
- Lilla Abraham – relays
- Katalin Burian – 200 back
- Bettina Fabian – 400/800 free
- Nora Fluck – 1500 free
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos – 100/200 fly, 400 IM
- Boglarka Kapas – 200 fly
- Ajna Kesely – 200/400/800 free
- Lora Fanni Komoroczy – 50 back
- Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas – 1500 free, 400 IM
- Dora Molnar – 100 back
- Nikoletta Padar – 200 free
- Dalma Sebestyen – 200 IM
- Petra Senanszky – 50/100 free
- Eszter Szabo-Feltothy – 200 back
Milak also only raced the 100 and 200 fly at the 2022 World Championships, winning gold in both while also providing some blistering relay splits of 46.89 and 1:44.68 in the 400 and 800 free relay, respectively.
Two months later at the European Championships, he won silver in the 100 free in a time of 47.47, and also tackled the 200 free individually, placing 10th in 1:47.47 (on the back end of a tough double) while anchoring the 800 free relay to gold in a blistering 1:44.42.
If Milak opted to race the freestyle events in Fukuoka, he would’ve had a double with the 200 free final and the 200 fly semis on the third night of action.
Milak was Hungary’s only medalist at the 2022 World Championships, while Balazs Hollo (M 400 IM), Hubert Kos (M 200 IM), Benedek Kovacs (M 200 back), Nandor Nemeth (M 100 free), Szebasztian Szabo (M 50 free, 50 fly), Katalin Burian (W 200 back), Boglarka Kapas (W 200 fly) and Dora Molnar (W 200 back) return as individual finalists from last year.
Two mainstays on Hungarian teams for a number of years, Katinka Hosszu and Tamas Kenderesi, were also finalists at the 2022 championships but won’t compete this year. Hosszu is currently expecting a child, while Kenderesi is dealing with biological passport doping allegations.
The Hungarian Federation also announced its rosters for the open water competition in Fukuoka, along with the teams for the European Junior Championships, European U23 Championships and the World University Games, which can be found below.
Open Water World Championship Team, Fukuoka (July 15-20)
Men
- David Betlehem,
- Kristof Rasovszky
- Hunor Kovács-Seres (reserve)
Women
- Bettina Fabian
- Anna Olasz
- Mira Szimcsák (reserve)
European Junior Team – Belgrade (July 4-9)
Boys
- Máté Ángyan
- Zoltán Bagi
- Levente Balogh
- Mátyás Harsányi
- Máté Hartmann
- Kakukk Koppány
- Kis Noel
- Hunor Kovács Seres
- Alex Kováts
- Magda Boldizsár
- Milán Sámóczi
Girls
- Glenda Abonyi Tóth
- Minna Ábrahám Lilla
- Dorottya Barna Bianka
- Lia Csulák
- Dapsy Hanna
- Elekes Tamara
- Nora Flück
- Lili Gyurinovics
- Jackl Vivien
- Lora Fanni Komoróczy
- Dora Molnar
- Nikoletta Padar
- Laura Veres
European U23 Championship, Dublin (August 10-13)
Men
- Benedek Andor
- Benedek Bóna
- László Gálicz
- Ádám Jászó
- Attila Kovács
- Zalán Sárkány
- Márk Török Dominik
- Gabor Zombori
Women
- Eszter Békési
- Réka Nyírádi
- Panna Ugrai
Universiade Team (Chengdu, July 29-August 4)
- Laura Vanda Illyés
- Dóra Hatházi
- Mónika Ollé
- Ajna Kesely
- Dalma Sebestyen
- Eszter Szabó-Feltóthy
- Anna Sztankovics