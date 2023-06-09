Harvard Crimson Pick Up 20.0/43.4 Freestyler Evan Croley, #8 in the Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Croley, a top-10 recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2024, has made his verbal commitment to the application process* at Harvard University.

The San Antonio, Texas native ranked eighth in SwimSwam’s Way-Too-Early Recruit Ranks for the boys’ high school class of 2024 last year, as he brings some of the fastest pure speed in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in the class.

Throw in a pair of 48.0 best times in the 100 back and fly, and Croley is a great pick-up and a future relay piece for the Harvard Crimson.

Croley represents Streamline Aquatics, based out of the San Antonio area, year-round and also represents Clark High School.

Swimming for Clark at the 2023 UIL 6A State Championships, Croley placed third in both the 100 free (44.19) and 100 back (48.08), setting a new personal best in the latter. A month later at the Speedo Sectionals – College Station meet, he dropped new personal bests in the 200 free (1:39.32) and 200 back (1:46.52).

In the long course pool, he holds 2023 Summer Nationals cuts in both the 50 (23.12) and 100 free (50.69) as well as a Juniors cut in the 100 back (56.92).

Best SCY Times

50 Free – 20.04

100 Free – 43.48

100 Back – 48.08

200 Back – 1:46.52

100 Fly – 48.05

At the 2023 Ivy League Championships, Croley’s best 100 free time would have placed fourth in the championship final. He would have also earned a spot in the consolation final in the 50 free, 100 back and 200 back.

Harvard swimmers touched the wall first in all of those events, save the 100 free, which was won by Yale’s Joe Page. The Crimson went on to win the meet, scoring over 100 points more than runner-up Princeton. At the NCAA Championships, Harvard’s best finishes were a pair of 17th places; Umit Gures in the 100 fly and the team of Will Grant, Jared Simpson, Gures and Marcus Holmquist in the 400 free relay.

Croley is joined in the class of 2028, by #16 Joshua Chen, #19 Adriano Arioti, Eric Lee, Caiden Bowers and Crash Ackerly.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

