Katharine Berkoff Swims New Best Time in the 50 Free Three Weeks from Trials

2023 Andrew E Hartle Invite

June 2-4, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Timed Finals

Meet Results

The NC State Wolfpack made the short drive to Greensboro last weekend to race at the 2023 Andrew E Hartle Invitational.

The program’s newest postgrad star, Rhyan White, wasn’t among the swimmers participating, but many of the other recognizable names were in attendance. That includes White’s new backstroke training partner, and American Record holder, Katharine Berkoff.

Berkoff won the 50 free (25.51), 100 free (55.40), and 100 back (59.03), and also swam the 200 backstroke for a 50 meter split (28.80) before cooling down the rest of the race. The 50 free was a new personal best for her, shaving .01 seconds off her time from a similarly-timed meet in 2022.

While she still isn’t swimming the long course sprint freestyles in big championship meets, it did become a fixture on her collegiate schedule at NC State. She said in an interview earlier this year that she’s trying to add the sprint freestyles to her repertoire going forward.

It took a time of 25.31 to advance to the A-finals at last year’s US International Team Trials, which seems within range for Berkoff after 25.51 two weeks out, but it took 24.59 to make the team.

The NC State men’s distance group also put up some good foreshadowing swims in the 800 free. Will Gallant won in 7:58.99 and Ross Dant was 2nd in 7:59.38. Besides being Olympic Trials cuts for both, the times would have ranked them each 7th at last year’s International Team Trials.

Gallant’s time, for its part, was five seconds better than he was at those Trials – though he’d go 7:53 later in the summer at US Nationals. He’s the 2023 NCAA Champion in the 1650 free.

Other Notable Results: