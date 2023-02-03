University of Arizona Swimmer Ty Wells Dies At 23 (UPDATED)

University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells died on Friday, January 27. He was 23 years old.

Update: On Feb. 3, the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a release determining that Wells died of “natural causes secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection” after postmortem examination.

Editor’s Note: rumors and news reports have circulated that Wells died from a motorcycle crash. That is not true, and may have stemmed from an individual with the same name being involved in a serious motorcycle crash in California in 2022.

The school confirmed the news and provided the following statement on their loss:

“On behalf of the entire University of Arizona community, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wells family along with Ty’s friends, teammates, classmates and colleagues,” said Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke.

“Ty was a tremendous young man who proudly represented the University of Arizona in the pool, classroom and community. He was a light that shined bright in the lives of everyone he came across, and we will keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Athletics (@azathletics)

A GoFundMe page started to help cover funeral expenses has raised $67,450 as of Feb. 3.

From the GoFundMe page: