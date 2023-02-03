Distance Freestyler Rory Sheridan (2023) commits to Providence College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rory Sheridan from Scarsdale, New York, has committed to swim and study at Providence College beginning in the fall of 2023. Providence is the smallest school to participate in a major athletic conference, competing at a DI level in the Big East Conference. Additionally, Sheridan will be following after her sister Kerry who is in her senior season at Providence and also competes in distance freestyle.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Providence College! I would like to thank my coaches, my family and friends who helped me get to this moment. Thank you to Coaches John O’Neill and Margaret Howe for making me feel so welcome. Go Friars!!”

Sheridan is in her senior year at the Ursuline School and competes year-round for the Westchester Aquatic Club. She specializes primarily in distance freestyle, with some mid-distance stroke/IM events in her repertoire.

At the 2022 Metropolitan TYR Senior Mets Championships Sheridan hit bests in her longer distance freestyle events, placing 13th in the 1000-yard free with a time of 10:23.76 and 12th in the mile with a time of 17:33.06. In the fall, she hit a best time of 5:06.99 in her 500-yard free at the NYSPHSAA Girls Federation Championship. Sheridan’s skillset is rounded out by the 200-yard fly and the 400-yard IM, with her best times being 2:12.18 and 4:40.94 respectively.

Best Times SCY:

200 free — 1:58.20

500 free — 5:06.99

1000 free — 10:23.76

1650 free — 17:33.06

200 fly — 2:12.18

400 IM — 4:40.94

At the 2022 Big East Championships, Providence College women were at the bottom of the conference in 7th place, narrowly behind Butler University, 459.5 – 437. Sheridan would have been the Friars’ highest scoring miler, placing 16th just ahead of her sister Kerry in 18th place (18:06.71). Sheridan would have also edged into finals in the 500-yard free in 24th place, with sophomore Grace Erickson being the Friars’ lone finalist in 21st place (5:04.14). Sheridan would have been 20th in the 400-yard IM, ahead of junior Nora Murphy, with senior Madeline O’Connor being Providence’s highest scorer in 15th. Overall, Sheridan has major point-scoring potential for the Frair team that had only one 2022 A-finalist swimmer in the form of senior Sally Alrutz (100-yard back, 6th).

Sheridan will be joining fellow distance swimmer Caroline Kelly to round out a diverse 2027 class that also includes backstroker Isabella Lombard, butterflier Mackenzie Riga, sprint-freestyler Julia Pelchat, and breaststroker Natalia Robak.

