Illinois High School Swimmer Dies After Suffering Stroke During Practice

James Oliver, a freshman swimmer at Geneva High School in Geneva, Illinois has died after he suffered a brain hemorrhage and stroke during swim practice on December 8.

According to a GoFundMe started last week to help support the expenses associated with his care, Oliver died on Sunday, December 17 at 7PM at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago surrounded by family. The page says that he was born with a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which is a condition where blood vessels in the brain don’t form correctly. According to the MayoClinic, about half of people diagnosed with AVM experience symptoms, while the other half don’t experience any symptoms until a rupture occurs.

“The family wishes to give their deepest thanks to everyone who offered thoughts and prayers for James throughout his ordeal. This support during such a painful experience was enormously meaningful and will never be forgotten,” GoFundMe organizer Jennifer Olsen said in a post.

The Illinois high school boys swimming season began on November 20 with teams allowed to begin competition on December 1.