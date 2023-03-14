Air Force Associate Head Swim Coach Anthony Boettcher Dies, Aged 60

Anthony Boettcher, an associate head swimming coach at the US Air Force Academy, died on Sunday, March 12. He was 60 years old and in his 13th season with the men’s team at Air Force.

No cause of death has been made public.

“Once your life crossed paths with Anthony, you were a friend for life. I often marveled at his ability to maintain close relationships with so many of his former teammates, swimmers he coached, parents, fellow coaches, colleagues, and his large extended family. He cared deeply for his athletes and also for those cadets who were fortunate enough to have him as a teacher in Basic Swimming,” Air Force Head Men’s Swimming Coach Rob Clayton said. “The impact he made on so many was seen during his final days as hundreds of people visited him in the hospital. He had touched so many, and so many wanted to see him and express their gratitude and love for him.

“He and I shared the deck and coached together for over a decade,” Clayton said. “He was a partner during the best of times and during the rough times. I could trust him to always do what’s best for me personally and what’s best for the cadets. I will miss his friendship, his professionalism, his oft-misunderstood sense of humor. Mostly I will miss the man who always reminded me why we do what we do, how we take our love for a sport and use it to love and serve people. Anthony loved well, and he was loved by so many. He leaves behind many who mourn, but who are better people for having known Anthony. Rest in peace, my friend.”

A lifelong resident of Colorado, Boettcher had over 30 years of experience as a high school and club coach in the state. He helped Air Force claim three Western Athletic Conference championships (2016, 2017 and 2020). He helped coach 28 individual conference champions and six conference relay champions. He also helped three swimmers achieve All-American status in Michael Barnosky in 2016 and Zach Nelson and Wen Zhang in 2020. Boettcher also coached four straight WAC Swimmers of the Year (Nelson in 2020, Isaac Gwin in 2021 and Zhang in 2022 and 2023).

Boettcher came to the Academy from Falfins Swimming, USA Swimming club team in Colorado Springs and was the head coach for the Wheat Ridge Piranhans (1982-90) and a year-round USA Swimming Coach in the town of Evergreen. He also coached the boys and girls high school teams at Evergreen High School, leaving as the winningest men’s swimming coach in Jefferson County history. Boettcher was a long-time volunteer for Colorado Swimming, Inc., and USA Swimming. He earned multiple awards for his volunteerism with both organizations.

Boettcher also swam collegiately at Wyoming, where he lettered in two seasons and left as one of the top swimmers in program history.

He was the seventh of eight children and is survived by his siblings, Mary Boettcher, Teresa Dalbec (Charlie), Elizabeth Galbraith, Cecelia Sallee (Scott), Margaret Smith and Gloria Horne. He also leaves behind 16 cherished nieces and nephews and 21 (soon to be 22) grand nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made on Anthony’s behalf to Sigma Gamma Rho’s Swim 1922 Project, which works to reduce drowning rates within the Black community.

Tributes to Boettcher on Facebook:

